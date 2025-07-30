Paul Mario Day, the first vocalist of Iron Maiden and a legend of British heavy metal, has died

$41.790.01
09:53 AM
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
06:09 AM • 15743 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 41709 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 50757 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 45189 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 53458 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 54525 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 69079 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162505 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 58215 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of Palestine
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNS
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declared
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plant
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162516 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
United States
Cherkasy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Alaska
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-Con
YouTube
Signal
The New York Times
Fox News
TikTok

Paul Mario Day, the first vocalist of Iron Maiden and a legend of British heavy metal, has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1686 views

Paul Mario Day, the first vocalist of Iron Maiden, has died at the age of 69. The cause of death has not been disclosed. He was part of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal and performed in the bands More, Wildfire, and Sweet.

Paul Mario Day, the first vocalist of Iron Maiden and a legend of British heavy metal, has died

Paul Mario Day, the first vocalist of Iron Maiden and a legend of British heavy metal, has died at the age of 69. His death was announced on July 29 by the band More, with whom Day performed after Maiden. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. This is reported by UNN with reference to NME.

Details

We are deeply saddened by the news of the death of the great MORE vocalist Paul Mario Day. Paul was a huge part of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal from his time in the early version of Iron Maiden and, of course, after his fantastic performance on the album "Warhead".

 the band More wrote on social media on July 29.

He was a beloved figure in British rock music and played many memorable concerts, not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock concert at Castle Donington with AC/DC, Whitesnake /David Coverdale, as well as tours with Iron Maiden, Def Leppard and many other legendary artists

- the band added.

Day was 69 years old at the time of his death.

The cause of death has not yet been announced

- the publication reports.

Addition

Paul Mario Day became the first vocalist of Iron Maiden after he was invited to the newly formed band by bassist Steve Harris in 1975. Day remained with Iron Maiden until 1976, after which he was replaced by Dennis Wilcock. Later, Paul Di'Anno took his place at the microphone, who recorded the band's first two iconic albums.

The reason for Day's dismissal, as later revealed in the documentary "Iron Maiden: The Early Days," was a lack of stage charisma.

Steve said, "You have to get better. You have to be more visible to the audience. You have to be commanding. You have to be a hero." And I agreed with him, but I didn't really know how to achieve it. I was warned, probably for three months: "Get it together. Get it together." And I wanted to, but I just didn't know how to do it.

Day said in an interview with Blabbermouth in 2019

Iron Maiden at that time were nobody, honestly. It was the beginning… Everyone had to start from scratch. It was when I was in the band, that was their zero point. Steve was trying to make the band popular. He knew what he wanted. What he wanted, he got. He got one of the biggest bands on the planet. As much as it hurt me, as much as it upset me, I learned a big lesson that day

- the vocalist said.

Despite Day not performing with Iron Maiden after leaving the band, in December 2018, during the Christmas holidays, four of the five musicians from the original 1975 lineup reunited.

After Maiden, Day joined the band More, which gained popularity with their 1981 release Warhead and a performance at the Monsters of Rock festival in Castle Donington alongside AC/DC, Def Leppard, Whitesnake, and other scene stars.

In 1983–1984, he briefly fronted the band Wildfire, and in 1985, he joined the revamped lineup of the legendary glam rock band Sweet.

Mick Tucker and I put together the first new Sweet lineup after a hiatus in the original band. We needed a vocalist, and when Paul arrived for the audition, we stopped looking. Our first concerts were in Australia, full sell-outs, which boded well for the future. Europe followed suit, and 3 sold-out shows at London's Marquee led to a live album, music video, and DVD. "Live at the Marquee" performed well in various charts around the world, and Paul's vocal performances have stood the test of time

guitarist Andy Scott wrote on social media.

