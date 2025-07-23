World Sjögren's Syndrome Day and Whales and Dolphins Day: what else is celebrated on July 23 23 July 2025

Today, July 23, marks World Sjogren's Syndrome Day and World Whale and Dolphin Day. Christians also commemorate the holy martyrs Trophimus, Theophilus, and their companions, writes UNN.

World Sjogren's Syndrome Day

This day was established by the Sjogren's Foundation to raise awareness about this disease. It is celebrated annually on July 23, the birthday of Dr. Henrik Sjogren, who discovered this disease. He once met a patient who complained of dry eyes, dry mouth, and joint pain. Each of these symptoms was already well known, but it was their combination that Dr. Sjogren noticed and decided to investigate. Organizations from around the world join the Foundation to draw attention to Sjogren's disease and its impact on millions of patients.

World Whale and Dolphin Day

This day was founded in Maui, Hawaii, by Greg Kaufman, founder of the Pacific Whale Foundation. He wanted to honor humpback whales and raise awareness about the threat of their extinction. This day is celebrated with a festival that includes parades, music, and educational events that highlight not only the beauty of whales but also the environmental issues they face.

Commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Trophimus, Theophilus, and their companions

The holy martyrs Trophimus, Theophilus, and their companions were Christians who lived in Lycia (modern-day Turkey) around the 3rd century AD. During the reign of Roman emperors, who carried out brutal persecutions of Christians, they were seized for confessing their faith in Jesus Christ. At trial, they refused to offer sacrifices to pagan gods, for which they were brutally tortured. Despite the torture, they did not renounce their faith, for which they were executed — presumably, beheaded with a sword.

