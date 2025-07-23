World Sjögren's Syndrome Day and Whales and Dolphins Day: what else is celebrated on July 23 23 July 2025

$41.820.07
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
July 22, 06:15 PM • 21273 views
Legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne has died
Exclusive
July 22, 03:21 PM • 64636 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
July 22, 02:31 PM • 76809 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
July 22, 02:10 PM • 76445 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
July 22, 12:59 PM • 65569 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
July 22, 12:27 PM • 67298 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
July 22, 12:17 PM • 50777 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
July 22, 11:15 AM • 38763 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 27816 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 33380 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

745mm
Traffic accident case: court released NABU employees under house arrestJuly 22, 05:56 PM • 6962 views
Court suspended Sinchuk from NABU detective positionJuly 22, 06:10 PM • 9066 views
Commander of the "Lyut" brigade Maksym Kazban died in a car accident in Donetsk regionJuly 22, 06:35 PM • 12106 views
"He promised to 'deal with everyone': Maliuk spoke about the detention of NABU detective MagomedrasulovJuly 22, 08:19 PM • 25992 views
Zelenskyy signed a law regulating the activities of NABU and SAPOJuly 22, 08:25 PM • 16121 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 107781 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 156997 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 153729 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 149399 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 181280 views
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
White House
Philippines
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 51839 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 179078 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 271040 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 282750 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 276489 views
Dassault Mirage 2000
Financial Times
Truth Social
Facebook
Time (magazine)

World Sjögren's Syndrome Day and Whales and Dolphins Day: what else is celebrated on July 23 23 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

July 23 marks World Sjögren's Syndrome Day, established by the Sjögren's Syndrome Foundation, and World Whales and Dolphins Day, initiated by Greg Kaufman. Christians also commemorate the holy martyrs Trophimus, Theophilus, and their companions, who lived in Lycia in the 3rd century.

World Sjögren's Syndrome Day and Whales and Dolphins Day: what else is celebrated on July 23

Today, July 23, marks World Sjogren's Syndrome Day and World Whale and Dolphin Day. Christians also commemorate the holy martyrs Trophimus, Theophilus, and their companions, writes UNN.

World Sjogren's Syndrome Day

This day was established by the Sjogren's Foundation to raise awareness about this disease. It is celebrated annually on July 23, the birthday of Dr. Henrik Sjogren, who discovered this disease. He once met a patient who complained of dry eyes, dry mouth, and joint pain. Each of these symptoms was already well known, but it was their combination that Dr. Sjogren noticed and decided to investigate. Organizations from around the world join the Foundation to draw attention to Sjogren's disease and its impact on millions of patients.

"Remember, 38 is just the beginning": Usyk after defeating Dubois20.07.25, 01:25 • 4066 views

World Whale and Dolphin Day

This day was founded in Maui, Hawaii, by Greg Kaufman, founder of the Pacific Whale Foundation. He wanted to honor humpback whales and raise awareness about the threat of their extinction. This day is celebrated with a festival that includes parades, music, and educational events that highlight not only the beauty of whales but also the environmental issues they face.

Commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Trophimus, Theophilus, and their companions

The holy martyrs Trophimus, Theophilus, and their companions were Christians who lived in Lycia (modern-day Turkey) around the 3rd century AD. During the reign of Roman emperors, who carried out brutal persecutions of Christians, they were seized for confessing their faith in Jesus Christ. At trial, they refused to offer sacrifices to pagan gods, for which they were brutally tortured. Despite the torture, they did not renounce their faith, for which they were executed — presumably, beheaded with a sword.

Pope Leo XIV calls for "immediate cessation of barbarism" in Gaza20.07.25, 18:15 • 4687 views

Society
Hawaii
Maui
Turkey
