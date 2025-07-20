Pope Leo XIV calls for "immediate cessation of barbarism" in Gaza

Leo XIV issued a powerful call for peace, expressing deep sympathy for the victims of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas conflict zone, which affected the Holy Family Parish in Gaza.

A few days after the deadly hostilities involving the IDF, which affected the Catholic church in the Gaza enclave, Pope Leo XIV condemned the "barbarism" of the war in Gaza. On Sunday, July 20, the pontiff called for an end to the "indiscriminate use of force."

This week, a Catholic church in Gaza was shelled. According to media reports, "as a result of the attack on the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, three people died and several were injured." Among them is the Argentine priest Gabriel Romanelli.

Leo XIV called during today's Angelus prayer "for an immediate cessation of the barbarism of this war and a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

On Sunday, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, "58 Palestinians were killed and at least 60 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks."

According to Palestinian media, among the victims were people waiting for humanitarian aid.

Pope Leo XIV expressed sorrow for the victims of the war and assured the Ukrainian people of his prayer and constant closeness.

The Israel Defense Forces issue a new warning for evacuation for Palestinians living southwest of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. This is due to the fact that for the first time since the beginning of the war, the IDF is going to launch ground operations in the city