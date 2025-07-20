Pope Leo XIV calls for "immediate cessation of barbarism" in Gaza

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 09:39 AM • 13598 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
Exclusive
July 20, 07:27 AM • 28419 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 42365 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 59817 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 46839 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 40395 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 110741 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 238543 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 109957 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 99562 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
89%
742mm
Popular news
In Dnipropetrovsk region, five people were injured as a result of a Russian strike, there is destructionJuly 20, 06:30 AM • 13112 views
The Center for Countering Disinformation refuted the Russian fake about the posters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the symbols of the SS "Galicia" divisionJuly 20, 07:42 AM • 12868 views
Trump called for cancellation of Senate summer recess for urgent appointmentsJuly 20, 08:25 AM • 11010 views
Apples, sausages, and workers: North Korea and Russia deepen economic ties11:36 AM • 6084 views
The EU has allocated Ukraine €164.8 billion, including €3.6 billion from frozen Russian assets01:22 PM • 13404 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 238539 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 161614 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 228761 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 248124 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 425652 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Jeffrey Epstein
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 27085 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 110746 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 149308 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 151546 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 155897 views
Actual
Facebook
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Guardian

Pope Leo XIV calls for "immediate cessation of barbarism" in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate cessation of the "barbarism" of the war in Gaza and a peaceful resolution of the conflict after the shelling of the Holy Family Catholic Church. Israeli attacks killed 58 Palestinians and wounded at least 60.

Pope Leo XIV calls for "immediate cessation of barbarism" in Gaza

Leo XIV issued a powerful call for peace, expressing deep sympathy for the victims of hostilities in the Israel-Hamas conflict zone, which affected the Holy Family Parish in Gaza.

Reported by UNN with reference to VaticanNews.

Details

A few days after the deadly hostilities involving the IDF, which affected the Catholic church in the Gaza enclave, Pope Leo XIV condemned the "barbarism" of the war in Gaza. On Sunday, July 20, the pontiff called for an end to the "indiscriminate use of force."

Context

This week, a Catholic church in Gaza was shelled. According to media reports, "as a result of the attack on the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip, three people died and several were injured." Among them is the Argentine priest Gabriel Romanelli.

Pope's Prayer

Leo XIV called during today's Angelus prayer "for an immediate cessation of the barbarism of this war and a peaceful resolution of the conflict."

Addition

On Sunday, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, "58 Palestinians were killed and at least 60 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks."

According to Palestinian media, among the victims were people waiting for humanitarian aid.

Recall

Pope Leo XIV expressed sorrow for the victims of the war and assured the Ukrainian people of his prayer and constant closeness.

The Israel Defense Forces issue a new warning for evacuation for Palestinians living southwest of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. This is due to the fact that for the first time since the beginning of the war, the IDF is going to launch ground operations in the city

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

AnnouncementsNews of the World
Pope Leo XIV
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza Strip
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9