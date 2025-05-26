World Redhead Day and Chemist's Day: what else is celebrated on May 26

Today, May 26, is World Redhead Day, which accounts for only 2-3% of the world's population, and Chemist's Day, a professional holiday for workers in the chemical and petrochemical industries. This is reported by UNN.

World Redhead Day

Every year on May 26, redheads from all over the world celebrate their special holiday - World Red Head Day. This holiday is dedicated to the "solar" representatives of mankind, who, thanks to their bright appearance and special energy, add color and warmth to the world.

Despite the fact that there are very few redheads in the world - only 2-3% of the total population of the planet - they stand out in the crowd, like bright lights. According to scientists, their share continues to decrease every year.

The founder of the holiday was not a redhead at all - the Dutch artist Bart Rouwenhorst, who had blond hair. He was inspired by the paintings of Gustav Klimt and Gabriel Rossetti with images of red-haired beauties. Bart wanted to organize his own exhibition dedicated to red-haired models. However, finding them in the Netherlands was not easy. The artist announced in the newspaper a search for models with red hair. Unexpectedly, ten times more girls responded than Bart expected. He selected 14 models that impressed him the most, and the last place among them was raffled off in a lottery.

Thus, the first World Redhead Day took place on April 26, 2005. Since then, this holiday has gained popularity and every year unites "solar" people from different parts of the world.

World Dracula Day

Every year on May 26, fans of gothic culture, ancient castles and vampire sagas around the world celebrate an unusual but increasingly popular holiday - World Dracula Day.

World Dracula Day appeared not so long ago - in 2017. It was initiated by fans of Bram Stoker's work and gothic culture. The date of the celebration - May 26 - is symbolic: on this day, the London publishing house Archibald Constable & Company first published the novel "Dracula". The work quickly became cult and started a whole genre of literature and cinema.

The name and image of Dracula have real historical roots. Stoker created his novel based on the figure of Vlad III Tepes, also known as Vlad Dracula - "son of the dragon". Vlad ruled Wallachia in the 15th century and went down in history as a cruel ruler, known for his cruel executions, in particular - "impaling".

Bram Stoker never personally visited Transylvania. He portrayed the image of Dracula using European descriptions of Vlad Tepes. Thus appeared a dark, charismatic character who combined history and fiction.

Day of Remembrance of the Apostles Carpus and Alpheus

Every year on May 26, the Orthodox Church honors the Apostles Carpus and Alpheus, who belonged to the number of seventy disciples of Jesus Christ. Little historical information has been preserved about them. It is only known that Alpheus was the father of two apostles - James of Alpheus and Matthew. And Carpus was a close friend of the Apostle Paul: he actively helped him in missionary journeys and sermons. According to legend, Paul once left Carpus his priestly books and clothes, which later became a symbol of Carpus' appointment as bishop in the city of Berea in Thrace. What happened to him next is not known for certain - it is believed that the saint accepted a martyr's death.

In the folk tradition, this day is known as Karp's Day, or Karp Karpolov. There is a belief that on May 26, carp are easily caught, so many people go fishing. According to folk tradition, the caught fish should be shared with others - then there will be happiness and prosperity in the catch.

World Lindy Hop Day

On the same day - May 26 - the world and Ukraine celebrate World Lindy Hop Day. This day was chosen in honor of the birth of Frankie Manning, the legendary dancer and choreographer, who was born on May 26, 1914 in Florida.

Lindy Hop originated among African Americans and became especially popular in the late 1930s and early 1940s. This incendiary style combines elements of solo and partner dance, free improvisation and characteristic movements of African American culture. Lindy Hop became the ancestor of such styles as boogie-woogie, when the dance gained popularity in Europe as well.

Chemist's Day

Every year in Ukraine on the last Sunday of May, Chemist's Day is celebrated - a professional holiday for workers in the chemical and petrochemical industries. This holiday was established during the USSR. After the proclamation of Ukraine's independence, the holiday was officially enshrined by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of May 7, 1994.

On the occasion of Chemist's Day, Ukrainian enterprises traditionally organize festive events: concerts, solemn awards and recognition of the best employees. In cities where the chemical and petrochemical industry occupies an important place, mass celebrations are held.

