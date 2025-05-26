World Redhead Day and Chemist's Day: what else is celebrated on May 26

$41.500.00
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins
May 25, 03:04 PM • 11457 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 9340 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 159458 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 184034 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 254222 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 304697 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 185325 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 115592 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 110245 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 75101 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

May 25, 06:14 PM • 13369 views

German bank blocked Schroeder's account for salaries from "Gazprom" - Bild

May 25, 06:31 PM • 11149 views

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

May 25, 09:37 PM • 11731 views

Russian Federation attacks of 1,000 drones per day may become a reality, Ukraine will have to reduce the use of air defense - The Economist

11:39 PM • 11551 views

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

12:32 AM • 10729 views
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 254222 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 304697 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 280895 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 372858 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 452205 views
Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 109045 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 159458 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 56240 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 53498 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 58009 views
Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

World Redhead Day and Chemist's Day: what else is celebrated on May 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

May 26 is World Redhead Day, Dracula Day, Apostles Carpus and Alphaeus Day, Lindy Hop Day and Chemist's Day. The holidays unite different spheres: from Gothic to the chemical industry.

World Redhead Day and Chemist's Day: what else is celebrated on May 26

Today, May 26, is World Redhead Day, which accounts for only 2-3% of the world's population, and Chemist's Day, a professional holiday for workers in the chemical and petrochemical industries. This is reported by UNN.

World Redhead Day

Every year on May 26, redheads from all over the world celebrate their special holiday - World Red Head Day. This holiday is dedicated to the "solar" representatives of mankind, who, thanks to their bright appearance and special energy, add color and warmth to the world.

Despite the fact that there are very few redheads in the world - only 2-3% of the total population of the planet - they stand out in the crowd, like bright lights. According to scientists, their share continues to decrease every year.

The founder of the holiday was not a redhead at all - the Dutch artist Bart Rouwenhorst, who had blond hair. He was inspired by the paintings of Gustav Klimt and Gabriel Rossetti with images of red-haired beauties. Bart wanted to organize his own exhibition dedicated to red-haired models. However, finding them in the Netherlands was not easy. The artist announced in the newspaper a search for models with red hair. Unexpectedly, ten times more girls responded than Bart expected. He selected 14 models that impressed him the most, and the last place among them was raffled off in a lottery.

Thus, the first World Redhead Day took place on April 26, 2005. Since then, this holiday has gained popularity and every year unites "solar" people from different parts of the world.

World Dracula Day

Every year on May 26, fans of gothic culture, ancient castles and vampire sagas around the world celebrate an unusual but increasingly popular holiday - World Dracula Day.

World Dracula Day appeared not so long ago - in 2017. It was initiated by fans of Bram Stoker's work and gothic culture. The date of the celebration - May 26 - is symbolic: on this day, the London publishing house Archibald Constable & Company first published the novel "Dracula". The work quickly became cult and started a whole genre of literature and cinema.

The name and image of Dracula have real historical roots. Stoker created his novel based on the figure of Vlad III Tepes, also known as Vlad Dracula - "son of the dragon". Vlad ruled Wallachia in the 15th century and went down in history as a cruel ruler, known for his cruel executions, in particular - "impaling".

Bram Stoker never personally visited Transylvania. He portrayed the image of Dracula using European descriptions of Vlad Tepes. Thus appeared a dark, charismatic character who combined history and fiction.

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show20.05.25, 10:01 • 181979 views

Day of Remembrance of the Apostles Carpus and Alpheus

Every year on May 26, the Orthodox Church honors the Apostles Carpus and Alpheus, who belonged to the number of seventy disciples of Jesus Christ. Little historical information has been preserved about them. It is only known that Alpheus was the father of two apostles - James of Alpheus and Matthew. And Carpus was a close friend of the Apostle Paul: he actively helped him in missionary journeys and sermons. According to legend, Paul once left Carpus his priestly books and clothes, which later became a symbol of Carpus' appointment as bishop in the city of Berea in Thrace. What happened to him next is not known for certain - it is believed that the saint accepted a martyr's death.

In the folk tradition, this day is known as Karp's Day, or Karp Karpolov. There is a belief that on May 26, carp are easily caught, so many people go fishing. According to folk tradition, the caught fish should be shared with others - then there will be happiness and prosperity in the catch.

World Lindy Hop Day

On the same day - May 26 - the world and Ukraine celebrate World Lindy Hop Day. This day was chosen in honor of the birth of Frankie Manning, the legendary dancer and choreographer, who was born on May 26, 1914 in Florida.

Lindy Hop originated among African Americans and became especially popular in the late 1930s and early 1940s. This incendiary style combines elements of solo and partner dance, free improvisation and characteristic movements of African American culture. Lindy Hop became the ancestor of such styles as boogie-woogie, when the dance gained popularity in Europe as well.

Chemist's Day

Every year in Ukraine on the last Sunday of May, Chemist's Day is celebrated - a professional holiday for workers in the chemical and petrochemical industries. This holiday was established during the USSR. After the proclamation of Ukraine's independence, the holiday was officially enshrined by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of May 7, 1994.

On the occasion of Chemist's Day, Ukrainian enterprises traditionally organize festive events: concerts, solemn awards and recognition of the best employees. In cities where the chemical and petrochemical industry occupies an important place, mass celebrations are held.

Education of the future: more than 100 modern laboratories will be opened in Ukrainian schools - Fedorov17.04.25, 18:54 • 11247 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
