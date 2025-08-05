World Oyster Day and International Traffic Light Day: what else is celebrated on August 5 5 August 2025

Today, August 5, marks World Oyster Day and International Traffic Light Day – an integral attribute of road traffic, which is already over 100 years old, writes UNN.

World Oyster Day

On August 5, the world celebrates World Oyster Day – a holiday that originated in the USA as a National Day and quickly gained popularity in other countries. Oysters are considered a real delicacy today, but as early as the 16th-17th centuries in France and Great Britain, they were consumed mainly by the poor.

Only in Italy was this mollusk favored by the aristocracy – partly thanks to the notoriously famous Casanova, who, according to legends, ate up to 50 oysters for breakfast every day. These mollusks are known not only for their taste. They are considered natural aphrodisiacs.

Today, there are over 100 types of oysters, mostly named after the regions where they are grown. Oysters are rich in vitamins A, C, D, B12, and trace elements. In restaurants, they are usually served with lemon, vinegar, salt, or butter.

Fresh Breath Day

On August 5, the world celebrates Fresh Breath Day – an unofficial holiday designed to remind people about the importance of oral hygiene. The history of this day is closely linked to the appearance of one of the most famous oral care products – Listerine.

The antiseptic was first used in dentistry back in 1895. Studies showed its effectiveness in killing microbes, and by 1914, Listerine became the first product that could be purchased without a prescription. Its availability quickly turned the product into a daily hygiene item for millions of people.

A real breakthrough happened in the 1920s, when the Listerine company launched a large-scale advertising campaign, popularizing for the first time the term "bad breath," which was presented as a barrier to communication and social interaction. From that moment on, fresh breath became not only a matter of hygiene but also of social etiquette.

Underwear Day

The idea of celebrating Underwear Day originated in the USA thanks to the Freshpair brand. In 2013, in the heart of New York, Times Square, a large-scale performance took place: over 800 people went out into the street in their underwear, trying to set a Guinness record. Despite the fact that the record was not recorded, the event received wide publicity and launched an unusual holiday, which annually encourages people to be bolder, more creative, and freer in self-expression.

Now Underwear Day has gone far beyond provocation. On this day, not only fashion shows are held in Times Square, but also social projects are carried out, actively supporting those in need. Brands and activists conduct campaigns to protect human rights and the right to one's own body, interactive events and stylish photo zones are arranged, creating a special atmosphere.

International Traffic Light Day

Today, August 5, the world celebrates Traffic Light Day – an integral attribute of road traffic. On this very day, in 1914, residents of Cleveland, USA, first saw a device that automatically switched colored signals. The design, attributed to Jason Hog, had red and green lights. Later, similar traffic lights appeared in several other locations in the city.

However, the first attempt to regulate traffic with signals was made much earlier. In 1868, the Englishman James Knight installed a mechanical traffic light with arrows and a gas lantern near the British Parliament building. During the day, the device signaled with the position of the arrows, and at night – with green and red light. But after only a year of use, it was shut down after a gas lamp explosion that injured a police officer. The next breakthrough occurred in 1910, when American engineer Ernest Sirrine patented an automatic traffic light with the inscriptions "Stop" and "Proceed." Soon after, an electric version with two colors appeared, which became the basis for further development.

In the 1920s, the first three-color traffic lights – with red, yellow, and green signals – were installed on the streets of New York and Detroit. This system was developed by John Harris and William Potts. It remains the global standard to this day.

Europe introduced traffic lights somewhat later. In 1922, they appeared in Hamburg and Paris, and in Great Britain – only in 1927. In Ukraine, the first traffic lights were installed in 1936 in Kharkiv.

Eve of the Transfiguration of the Lord

August 5 is celebrated as the eve of the Transfiguration of the Lord – the day preceding one of the most important Christian holidays. On this day, the last preparations for the feast of the Transfiguration, which is popularly called Apple Spas, are completed.

Hostesses prepare lean dishes, bake apple pies, collect baskets with honey, fruits, and grapes to consecrate them in the church the next day. The harvest symbolizes the generosity of summer and a blessing for a new stage.

