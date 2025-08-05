$41.760.05
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying begins
August 4, 12:41 PM • 55188 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 88778 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 125175 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 78242 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 71329 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 73602 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70089 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 63174 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 81352 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

World Oyster Day and International Traffic Light Day: what else is celebrated on August 5 5 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

August 5 marks several holidays, including World Oyster Day, Fresh Breath Day, Underwear Day, and International Traffic Light Day. Also on this day, the pre-feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord begins.

World Oyster Day and International Traffic Light Day: what else is celebrated on August 5

Today, August 5, marks World Oyster Day and International Traffic Light Day – an integral attribute of road traffic, which is already over 100 years old, writes UNN.

World Oyster Day

On August 5, the world celebrates World Oyster Day – a holiday that originated in the USA as a National Day and quickly gained popularity in other countries. Oysters are considered a real delicacy today, but as early as the 16th-17th centuries in France and Great Britain, they were consumed mainly by the poor.

Only in Italy was this mollusk favored by the aristocracy – partly thanks to the notoriously famous Casanova, who, according to legends, ate up to 50 oysters for breakfast every day. These mollusks are known not only for their taste. They are considered natural aphrodisiacs.

Today, there are over 100 types of oysters, mostly named after the regions where they are grown. Oysters are rich in vitamins A, C, D, B12, and trace elements. In restaurants, they are usually served with lemon, vinegar, salt, or butter.

Fresh Breath Day

On August 5, the world celebrates Fresh Breath Day – an unofficial holiday designed to remind people about the importance of oral hygiene. The history of this day is closely linked to the appearance of one of the most famous oral care products – Listerine.

The antiseptic was first used in dentistry back in 1895. Studies showed its effectiveness in killing microbes, and by 1914, Listerine became the first product that could be purchased without a prescription. Its availability quickly turned the product into a daily hygiene item for millions of people.

A real breakthrough happened in the 1920s, when the Listerine company launched a large-scale advertising campaign, popularizing for the first time the term "bad breath," which was presented as a barrier to communication and social interaction. From that moment on, fresh breath became not only a matter of hygiene but also of social etiquette.

Underwear Day

The idea of celebrating Underwear Day originated in the USA thanks to the Freshpair brand. In 2013, in the heart of New York, Times Square, a large-scale performance took place: over 800 people went out into the street in their underwear, trying to set a Guinness record. Despite the fact that the record was not recorded, the event received wide publicity and launched an unusual holiday, which annually encourages people to be bolder, more creative, and freer in self-expression.

Now Underwear Day has gone far beyond provocation. On this day, not only fashion shows are held in Times Square, but also social projects are carried out, actively supporting those in need. Brands and activists conduct campaigns to protect human rights and the right to one's own body, interactive events and stylish photo zones are arranged, creating a special atmosphere.

Yuliia Yarmolenko: "Sex education begins at birth"24.03.25, 13:02 • 231450 views

International Traffic Light Day

Today, August 5, the world celebrates Traffic Light Day – an integral attribute of road traffic. On this very day, in 1914, residents of Cleveland, USA, first saw a device that automatically switched colored signals. The design, attributed to Jason Hog, had red and green lights. Later, similar traffic lights appeared in several other locations in the city.

However, the first attempt to regulate traffic with signals was made much earlier. In 1868, the Englishman James Knight installed a mechanical traffic light with arrows and a gas lantern near the British Parliament building. During the day, the device signaled with the position of the arrows, and at night – with green and red light. But after only a year of use, it was shut down after a gas lamp explosion that injured a police officer. The next breakthrough occurred in 1910, when American engineer Ernest Sirrine patented an automatic traffic light with the inscriptions "Stop" and "Proceed." Soon after, an electric version with two colors appeared, which became the basis for further development.

In the 1920s, the first three-color traffic lights – with red, yellow, and green signals – were installed on the streets of New York and Detroit. This system was developed by John Harris and William Potts. It remains the global standard to this day.

Europe introduced traffic lights somewhat later. In 1922, they appeared in Hamburg and Paris, and in Great Britain – only in 1927. In Ukraine, the first traffic lights were installed in 1936 in Kharkiv.

Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher03.07.25, 12:27 • 172575 views

Eve of the Transfiguration of the Lord

August 5 is celebrated as the eve of the Transfiguration of the Lord – the day preceding one of the most important Christian holidays. On this day, the last preparations for the feast of the Transfiguration, which is popularly called Apple Spas, are completed.

Hostesses prepare lean dishes, bake apple pies, collect baskets with honey, fruits, and grapes to consecrate them in the church the next day. The harvest symbolizes the generosity of summer and a blessing for a new stage.

Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices01.08.25, 09:54 • 77612 views

Alona Utkina

Society
France
United Kingdom
Italy
United States