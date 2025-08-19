World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
August 18, 07:57 PM • 20341 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 40891 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 27714 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 23754 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 33466 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 81441 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 49472 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 79544 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 48137 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 135396 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.9m/s
69%
751mm
Popular news
In a week or two, perhaps, we will end this war. Both sides want to make a deal - TrumpAugust 18, 07:21 PM • 8726 views
Shock for Russian propaganda: Ukraine's "capitulation" did not happen and will not happen - CPDAugust 18, 07:38 PM • 6348 views
Trump suspended talks with European leaders for a call with Putin - BILDAugust 18, 08:45 PM • 8672 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White HouseAugust 18, 09:48 PM • 14951 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial TimesAugust 18, 10:11 PM • 22693 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 81437 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 79539 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 119856 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 136963 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 135395 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 16469 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 76763 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 68189 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 100809 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 86280 views
Actual
Oil
Fox News
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle

World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

On August 19, the world celebrates World Humanitarian Day. In Ukraine, 12.7 million people need humanitarian aid, which is almost 36% of the country's population.

World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support

On August 19, the world celebrates World Humanitarian Day. In Ukraine, where the war has been going on for more than three years, the humanitarian situation remains critical. According to the UN, 12.7 million Ukrainians need urgent humanitarian aid, writes UNN.

How many Ukrainians need humanitarian support

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as of 2025, 12.7 million people in Ukraine - almost 36% of the population - need humanitarian aid. These are primarily internally displaced persons, people who remained in active combat zones, as well as those affected by the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine to receive over UAH 22 billion from partners for reconstruction: Shmyhal reveals details23.06.25, 13:34 • 2219 views

International aid and support

As of August 2025, Ukraine continues to receive significant humanitarian support from international partners, despite reduced funding from some donors. The leaders in aid remain the European Union countries and the European Commission, which have directed billions of packages to meet the primary needs of the population, rehabilitate victims, and support the healthcare system.

Scandinavian countries - Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland - play an important role, having allocated hundreds of millions of euros for humanitarian programs, infrastructure restoration, and energy security.

Canada remains active, particularly through the Red Cross and charitable organizations, providing Ukrainians with medical services, psychosocial support, and essential goods.

The US, despite reduced funding in 2025, remains among the largest donors in terms of humanitarian aid. Switzerland also makes significant contributions, having already directed over five billion francs, and also supports demining and reconstruction programs.

The circle of partners also includes countries from the Asia-Pacific region. South Korea provides financial and material assistance to Ukraine, including humanitarian cargo, and New Zealand implements programs to support the population worth tens of millions of dollars. Japan also remains an important donor, participating in the restoration of civilian infrastructure.

The Government of Ukraine and international organizations continue to coordinate their actions to effectively use the provided funds and assistance. Special attention is paid to supporting vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

New Zealand announced an aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million23.06.25, 12:27 • 2133 views

Humanitarian risks and worker safety

World Humanitarian Day also honors those who risk their lives every day to provide aid to those affected. During the war, humanitarian workers continue to work in dangerous conditions, ensuring the delivery of food, medicine, and temporary housing.

In 2024, over 380 humanitarian workers died while performing their duties in various countries around the world, which underscores the complexity and riskiness of their work.

Humanitarian activities in Ukraine continue to be associated with high risks. There have been cases where warehouses with humanitarian cargo were hit, and volunteers were wounded or forced to evacuate while performing tasks. This complicates access to the most vulnerable groups - children, the elderly, and those who remain on the contact line.

A separate challenge is the issue of humanitarian corridor security. Despite agreements, the Russian side has repeatedly violated the guarantees of "green corridors," which endangers both civilian lives and international mission workers. Therefore, organizations are forced to apply additional security measures - from careful coordination with the military to the use of risk monitoring systems.

On World Humanitarian Day, it should be emphasized that without security guarantees, humanitarian missions cannot operate effectively, which means that thousands of people risk being left without critically needed assistance.

Zelenskyy discussed with the King of Denmark patronage over affected regions of Ukraine and support for veterans03.07.25, 20:00 • 1319 views

Alona Utkina

Society
UN Convention on the Rights of the Child
European Commission
New Zealand
UNICEF
United Nations
Switzerland
European Union
Finland
Denmark
South Korea
Canada
Sweden
Norway
Japan
United States
Ukraine