World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need support

On August 19, the world celebrates World Humanitarian Day. In Ukraine, where the war has been going on for more than three years, the humanitarian situation remains critical. According to the UN, 12.7 million Ukrainians need urgent humanitarian aid, writes UNN.

How many Ukrainians need humanitarian support

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), as of 2025, 12.7 million people in Ukraine - almost 36% of the population - need humanitarian aid. These are primarily internally displaced persons, people who remained in active combat zones, as well as those affected by the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

International aid and support

As of August 2025, Ukraine continues to receive significant humanitarian support from international partners, despite reduced funding from some donors. The leaders in aid remain the European Union countries and the European Commission, which have directed billions of packages to meet the primary needs of the population, rehabilitate victims, and support the healthcare system.

Scandinavian countries - Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland - play an important role, having allocated hundreds of millions of euros for humanitarian programs, infrastructure restoration, and energy security.

Canada remains active, particularly through the Red Cross and charitable organizations, providing Ukrainians with medical services, psychosocial support, and essential goods.

The US, despite reduced funding in 2025, remains among the largest donors in terms of humanitarian aid. Switzerland also makes significant contributions, having already directed over five billion francs, and also supports demining and reconstruction programs.

The circle of partners also includes countries from the Asia-Pacific region. South Korea provides financial and material assistance to Ukraine, including humanitarian cargo, and New Zealand implements programs to support the population worth tens of millions of dollars. Japan also remains an important donor, participating in the restoration of civilian infrastructure.

The Government of Ukraine and international organizations continue to coordinate their actions to effectively use the provided funds and assistance. Special attention is paid to supporting vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

Humanitarian risks and worker safety

World Humanitarian Day also honors those who risk their lives every day to provide aid to those affected. During the war, humanitarian workers continue to work in dangerous conditions, ensuring the delivery of food, medicine, and temporary housing.

In 2024, over 380 humanitarian workers died while performing their duties in various countries around the world, which underscores the complexity and riskiness of their work.

Humanitarian activities in Ukraine continue to be associated with high risks. There have been cases where warehouses with humanitarian cargo were hit, and volunteers were wounded or forced to evacuate while performing tasks. This complicates access to the most vulnerable groups - children, the elderly, and those who remain on the contact line.

A separate challenge is the issue of humanitarian corridor security. Despite agreements, the Russian side has repeatedly violated the guarantees of "green corridors," which endangers both civilian lives and international mission workers. Therefore, organizations are forced to apply additional security measures - from careful coordination with the military to the use of risk monitoring systems.

On World Humanitarian Day, it should be emphasized that without security guarantees, humanitarian missions cannot operate effectively, which means that thousands of people risk being left without critically needed assistance.

