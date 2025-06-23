$41.830.15
Medicines did not become cheaper, the marketing ban between pharmacies and manufacturers did not yield the expected result – Director of the "Patients of Ukraine" Charitable Foundation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine to receive over UAH 22 billion from partners for reconstruction: Shmyhal reveals details

Kyiv • UNN

 534 views

Ukraine will direct over UAH 22 billion in partner funds to reconstruction, of which nearly UAH 18.5 billion from JICA will go to medicine, education, agriculture, humanitarian demining, and municipal services. Another UAH 2.2 billion from the EU is allocated for port infrastructure modernization, and UAH 1.4 billion from JICA for energy sector restoration and demining.

Ukraine to receive over UAH 22 billion from partners for reconstruction: Shmyhal reveals details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will allocate over 22 billion UAH of financial resources provided by partners to reconstruction needs. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Of this, almost 18.5 billion UAH from the Japan International Cooperation Agency will be directed to the needs of medicine, education, agriculture, humanitarian demining, and the restoration of communal infrastructure in Ukrainian cities.

Also, over 1.4 billion UAH from JICA will go to energy reconstruction, as well as to training and educating sappers who find and neutralize Russian mines on Ukrainian soil.

Another almost 2.2 billion UAH in budget support from the European Union will be allocated to the reconstruction and modernization of port infrastructure.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that New Zealand announced a aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million. The funds will go to military and humanitarian aid, as well as to support Ukrainians displaced to neighboring countries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyPolitics
New Zealand
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
