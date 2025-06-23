Ukraine to receive over UAH 22 billion from partners for reconstruction: Shmyhal reveals details

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will allocate over 22 billion UAH of financial resources provided by partners to reconstruction needs. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Of this, almost 18.5 billion UAH from the Japan International Cooperation Agency will be directed to the needs of medicine, education, agriculture, humanitarian demining, and the restoration of communal infrastructure in Ukrainian cities.

Also, over 1.4 billion UAH from JICA will go to energy reconstruction, as well as to training and educating sappers who find and neutralize Russian mines on Ukrainian soil.

Another almost 2.2 billion UAH in budget support from the European Union will be allocated to the reconstruction and modernization of port infrastructure.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that New Zealand announced a aid package for Ukraine worth over $9 million. The funds will go to military and humanitarian aid, as well as to support Ukrainians displaced to neighboring countries.