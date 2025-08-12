World Elephant Day and Vinyl Record Day: what else is celebrated on August 12

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 54781 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 105495 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 155788 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 122319 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 89704 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 131076 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130248 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107203 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 74345 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 126927 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
2.9m/s
64%
755mm
Popular news
Bangladesh gripped by dengue fever: over 100 deaths, 24 thousand infectedAugust 11, 07:07 PM • 4406 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 15435 views
France suffers from heatwave: temperature records set in over 20 citiesAugust 11, 07:48 PM • 5588 views
Ukrzaliznytsia records surging demand for tickets: 5-8 passengers per seatPhotoAugust 11, 08:14 PM • 11043 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhoto12:14 AM • 10166 views
Publications
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 54777 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 105490 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 155785 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 121329 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhotoAugust 11, 10:29 AM • 130411 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kaya Kallas
Keir Starmer
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 15539 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 155798 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 116996 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 232424 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 377400 views
Actual
T-72
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Instagram
Forbes
Pistol

World Elephant Day and Vinyl Record Day: what else is celebrated on August 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1114 views

On August 12, the world celebrates Elephant Day, which draws attention to their conservation, and Vinyl Record Day, which highlights their growing popularity. This year, Ukraine for the first time synchronized the celebration of International Youth Day with the rest of the world.

World Elephant Day and Vinyl Record Day: what else is celebrated on August 12

Today, August 12, animal rights activists and wildlife enthusiasts in various countries around the world celebrate World Elephant Day, while music lovers celebrate Vinyl Record Day, reports UNN.

World Elephant Day

This holiday, which was established in 2012, aims to draw attention to the problems threatening elephants and to promote their conservation, as the number of these animals has significantly decreased. In the early 19th century, approximately 26 million elephants lived in African savannas and tropical forests. However, massive and uncontrolled hunting for ivory led to a catastrophic reduction in their numbers. By the early 20th century, the population of these giants had decreased to 1.5 million individuals, and today less than half a million elephants remain in Africa.

To stop the extermination of animals, international trade in ivory was officially banned in 1989. An exception was made only for stocks accumulated before the restriction was introduced.

Elephants are divided into two main types - African and Asian. African elephants, in turn, have two subspecies: savanna elephants, which inhabit open plains and steppes, and forest elephants, which live in dense tropical jungles. Asian elephants are more compact than their African relatives: they have smaller ears, shorter tusks, a more pronounced back arch, less wrinkled skin, and a thin covering of short hairs.

The average lifespan of elephants reaches 80 years. An adult African elephant consumes about 200 kg of plant food and drinks approximately the same amount of water daily, while an Asian elephant consumes half as much.

In Sri Lanka, an elephant attacked a car with Russian women and broke the glass29.03.25, 17:10 • 39073 views

International Youth Day and Youth Day in Ukraine

International Youth Day was established by the United Nations and was first celebrated in 2000. In Ukraine, the holiday was celebrated for a long time according to the Soviet tradition - on the last Sunday of June. Only in 2022 was this day first celebrated on August 12, synchronizing the date with the international one.

According to UN classification, youth includes people aged 15 to 24. Today, there are approximately 1.2 billion people in this age group worldwide, which is about 16% of the Earth's population. Forecasts indicate that this number will increase by another 7% by 2030.

At the same time, each country independently determines who is considered youth. In Ukrainian legislation, this category includes citizens aged 14 to 35, although proposals to lower the upper limit to 29 years are discussed from time to time.

As of January 1, 2022, almost 10 million young people aged 14–35 lived in Ukraine – this is 24.3% of the permanent population of the state. Among them, boys accounted for 51.3%, and girls – 48.7%.

Vinyl Record Day

At the end of the 19th century, the first single-sided gramophone records appeared on the market. By the beginning of the 20th century, there were already about three thousand of them with a total circulation of more than 4 million copies.

In 1903, the first double-sided record was released, and in 1948, the first long-playing vinyl was released in the USA. In the late 1950s, serial production of stereophonic recordings began, and in 1962, flexible records debuted in France.

However, in the 1980s, vinyl gave way to more compact formats - audio cassettes and CD-discs. However, about fifteen years ago, it came back into fashion, and its popularity grew steadily. In 2022 alone, 41 million vinyl records were sold in the USA compared to 33 million CDs.

Today, vinyl accounts for about 71% of all revenue from music sales in physical format.

DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag26.07.25, 09:28 • 38987 views

Alona Utkina

Society
United Nations
France
United States
Ukraine