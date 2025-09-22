World Day to Combat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Rhino Day: what else is celebrated today

$41.250.00
September 21, 12:26 PM • 19715 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 35598 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 21, 05:00 AM • 49829 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 48978 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 56884 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 54348 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 78686 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 86286 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 63562 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 58516 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Popular news
"We will protect every inch of the EU": the European Commission assessed the probability of a Third World WarSeptember 21, 05:24 PM • 5260 views
"We will conduct our own diplomacy with China": Macron responds to Trump's demand for tariffs against ChinaSeptember 21, 05:53 PM • 3070 views
Zelenskyy announced a "very intense week of diplomacy": UN General Assembly and summit on children abducted by RussiaSeptember 21, 06:15 PM • 2888 views
An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is knownPhoto09:57 PM • 4910 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv due to UAV threat10:15 PM • 4150 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 21, 05:00 AM • 49829 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 35619 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 78686 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhotoSeptember 20, 04:00 AM • 86286 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 93459 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 71796 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 93459 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 42672 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 42192 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideoSeptember 19, 10:18 AM • 43737 views
MiG-31
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18
Unmanned aerial vehicle

World Day to Combat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Rhino Day: what else is celebrated today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

September 22 marks World Narcolepsy Day, established in 2019 by 24 organizations. This day also honors the Day of Partisan Glory of Ukraine and World Rhino Day, which has been celebrated since 2011.

World Day to Combat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Rhino Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, September 22, marks World Narcolepsy and Rhino Day, according to UNN.

World Narcolepsy Day

Today, September 22, marks World Narcolepsy Day. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about narcolepsy globally. It was founded by 24 patient advocacy organizations across 6 continents in 2019.

World Narcolepsy Day unites the international narcolepsy community to inspire action, raise public awareness, and amplify the voices of 3 million people living with narcolepsy worldwide.

Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder that causes an irresistible urge to fall asleep suddenly during the day, and it is almost impossible to resist. This disorder is usually treatable, but the condition can still cause serious disruptions in a person's life and affect their work capacity and social relationships.

There are four main symptoms of narcolepsy, but most people do not experience all of them:

⦁ excessive daytime sleepiness. This symptom occurs in all people with narcolepsy. People with narcolepsy often describe it as "sleep attacks";

⦁ sudden muscle weakness. This can have mild consequences, affecting one side of your body or only slight muscle weakness;

⦁ sleep-related hallucinations. These occur immediately after falling asleep or just before waking up;

⦁ sleep paralysis. When you have this symptom, you wake up — sometimes completely, but not always — and may be unable to move.

Non-pharmacological treatments for narcolepsy include, but are not limited to:

◦ regular sleep-wake rhythm;

◦ napping for 10–20 minutes (one or more times for

narcolepsy);

◦ physical activity;

◦ diet (timing, low caffeine and carbohydrate intake, especially with narcolepsy);

◦ advice on professional activities;

◦ supportive psychotherapy as indicated.

Day of Partisan Glory of Ukraine

In 2001, by decree of the President of Ukraine, the Day of Partisan Glory was established, celebrated on September 22, in support of the initiative of war veterans and with the aim of nationwide honoring the feat of partisans and underground fighters during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, and perpetuating their memory.

Thus, Hitler's troops in the occupied territory were dealt significant blows by 6.2 thousand partisan detachments and underground groups, numbering about a million people, contributing to the advance of units and formations of the Soviet army to the west.

Study found: a third of cancer patients suffer from fatigue even years after therapy07.08.25, 19:00 • 3403 views

World Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Day

International Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Awareness Day was initiated by the patient community in 2008.

The number 22 symbolizes the genetic change in chromosomes 9 and 22, which is the cause of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Since 2011, the global community has united to celebrate "World CML Day" on September 22. Today, patients from around the world gather to raise awareness of their needs among the general public, politicians, and healthcare professionals worldwide.

Chronic myeloid leukemia belongs to the group of myeloproliferative diseases (rare malignant blood disorders).

The disease arises due to a random chromosomal breakage that occurs in a stem cell. Stem cells can differentiate into various types of cells that perform their functions in the human body, including blood cells.

Chronic myeloid leukemia ranks third among oncohematological diseases.

World Rose Day

World Rose Day, celebrated annually on September 22, is a day dedicated to spreading love, hope, and joy among cancer patients. This day holds immense significance for raising awareness about the challenges faced by those battling cancer, and for encouraging people to offer support and kindness.

The symbol of the rose, with its delicate beauty and strength, serves as a reminder of hope, resilience, and the promise of better days for cancer patients worldwide.

World Rhino Day

World Rhino Day is celebrated annually on September 22. This day provides charities, NGOs, zoos, and the public with an opportunity to commemorate rhinos in their own way.

World Rhino Day is a day to raise awareness of the importance of all five rhino species and the work being done to save them. It has been celebrated since 2011.

Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs21.09.25, 15:26 • 19714 views

Anna Murashko

