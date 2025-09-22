World Day to Combat Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Rhino Day: what else is celebrated today

Today, September 22, marks World Narcolepsy and Rhino Day, according to UNN.

World Narcolepsy Day

Today, September 22, marks World Narcolepsy Day. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about narcolepsy globally. It was founded by 24 patient advocacy organizations across 6 continents in 2019.

World Narcolepsy Day unites the international narcolepsy community to inspire action, raise public awareness, and amplify the voices of 3 million people living with narcolepsy worldwide.

Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder that causes an irresistible urge to fall asleep suddenly during the day, and it is almost impossible to resist. This disorder is usually treatable, but the condition can still cause serious disruptions in a person's life and affect their work capacity and social relationships.

There are four main symptoms of narcolepsy, but most people do not experience all of them:

⦁ excessive daytime sleepiness. This symptom occurs in all people with narcolepsy. People with narcolepsy often describe it as "sleep attacks";

⦁ sudden muscle weakness. This can have mild consequences, affecting one side of your body or only slight muscle weakness;

⦁ sleep-related hallucinations. These occur immediately after falling asleep or just before waking up;

⦁ sleep paralysis. When you have this symptom, you wake up — sometimes completely, but not always — and may be unable to move.

Non-pharmacological treatments for narcolepsy include, but are not limited to:

◦ regular sleep-wake rhythm;

◦ napping for 10–20 minutes (one or more times for

narcolepsy);

◦ physical activity;

◦ diet (timing, low caffeine and carbohydrate intake, especially with narcolepsy);

◦ advice on professional activities;

◦ supportive psychotherapy as indicated.

Day of Partisan Glory of Ukraine

In 2001, by decree of the President of Ukraine, the Day of Partisan Glory was established, celebrated on September 22, in support of the initiative of war veterans and with the aim of nationwide honoring the feat of partisans and underground fighters during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, and perpetuating their memory.

Thus, Hitler's troops in the occupied territory were dealt significant blows by 6.2 thousand partisan detachments and underground groups, numbering about a million people, contributing to the advance of units and formations of the Soviet army to the west.

World Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Day

International Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Awareness Day was initiated by the patient community in 2008.

The number 22 symbolizes the genetic change in chromosomes 9 and 22, which is the cause of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Since 2011, the global community has united to celebrate "World CML Day" on September 22. Today, patients from around the world gather to raise awareness of their needs among the general public, politicians, and healthcare professionals worldwide.

Chronic myeloid leukemia belongs to the group of myeloproliferative diseases (rare malignant blood disorders).

The disease arises due to a random chromosomal breakage that occurs in a stem cell. Stem cells can differentiate into various types of cells that perform their functions in the human body, including blood cells.

Chronic myeloid leukemia ranks third among oncohematological diseases.

World Rose Day

World Rose Day, celebrated annually on September 22, is a day dedicated to spreading love, hope, and joy among cancer patients. This day holds immense significance for raising awareness about the challenges faced by those battling cancer, and for encouraging people to offer support and kindness.

The symbol of the rose, with its delicate beauty and strength, serves as a reminder of hope, resilience, and the promise of better days for cancer patients worldwide.

World Rhino Day

World Rhino Day is celebrated annually on September 22. This day provides charities, NGOs, zoos, and the public with an opportunity to commemorate rhinos in their own way.

World Rhino Day is a day to raise awareness of the importance of all five rhino species and the work being done to save them. It has been celebrated since 2011.

