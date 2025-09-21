$41.250.00
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
07:39 AM • 8396 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 22071 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
September 20, 03:23 PM • 32319 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 45756 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 46322 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 65845 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 76167 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 60603 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 56140 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

On September 22 at 2:19 PM Kyiv time, the autumn equinox will occur, symbolizing balance and harmony. Astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko spoke about the influence of the solar eclipse and gave a forecast for the Zodiac signs for the week of September 22-28.

Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs

On Monday, September 22, at 2:19 PM Kyiv time, the autumn equinox will occur - the moment when day and night are equal. This is an ideal time to solidify your desires and form a clear vision for the future. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN about this and revealed what zodiac signs can expect this week.

Astrological forecast for the week of September 22–28

Bazylenko emphasized that this week is special, as we are still under the powerful influence of the solar eclipse on September 21.

Its energy continues to act for at least two weeks, so the first days of this period will be filled with great opportunities, but also difficult challenges

- said Bazylenko.

Autumn Equinox

On September 22, at 2:19 PM Kyiv time, the autumn equinox will occur - the moment when day and night are equal.

"Astronomically, this is the Sun's transition into the first degree of Libra, and astrologically, it's a new starting point symbolizing balance, harmony, and preparation for a new life cycle. In ancient times, it was a great day of celebrating the harvest, gratitude, and preparing for winter. This is an ideal time to solidify your desires and form a clear vision for the future," Bazylenko said.

Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs20.09.25, 11:41 • 65847 views

Tense aspects

Bazylenko warned that on September 24, the square of Mars and Pluto will be particularly prominent this week. According to her, this is a very strong aspect, indicating risks of aggression, conflicts, and military actions. The beginning of new military conflicts is possible.

At this time, it is important not to succumb to negative emotions, avoid sharp disputes, aggression, but on the contrary - maintain calm and diplomacy

- advised the astrologer.

Bazylenko also reported that from September 24 to 26, the Moon in Scorpio will make the emotional background tense and vulnerable. Insomnia or disturbing dreams are possible at night. These are periods where one should be as careful as possible and avoid dangerous situations.

Strong harmonious trine

But in parallel with tense events, the Universe gives us strong support

- emphasized Bazylenko.

The astrologer noted that the Trine of the Sun, Pluto, and Uranus, which will be especially felt on September 24, will open doors for creative solutions and new ideas. This is the moment when it becomes possible to find a way out even of difficult situations.

According to her, this aspect helps to:

• see your true place in society;

• find inner strength and independence;

• express yourself in an unconventional and bright way;

• destroy old, outdated programs and boldly build new ones. 

Here it is important to approach life consciously, wisely and creatively. Do not cling to negativity, do not dwell on conflicts - this is the time to feel strong and able to influence your future

- emphasized Bazylenko.

Scientists have discovered that Earth has a hidden time limit01.09.25, 10:39 • 5544 views

Conclusion

Bazylenko emphasized that the week of September 22–28 will be a test of maturity and inner harmony.

At the beginning, we receive the unique power of the eclipse and equinox to lay the foundation for the future. In the middle, we face challenges of aggression and emotional upheavals that must be overcome with dignity. At the end, thanks to harmonious aspects, we find a new path, renew our strength, and feel more at peace

- said Bazylenko.

In conclusion, the astrologer advised using this period to plan, cleanse, and harmonize oneself, as well as to build a new life based on true values.

Astrological forecast for the zodiac signs

Aries

For you, a calmer period begins, where the need to be with your significant other grows. Partnerships become paramount: both in love and at work. Avoid an illusory perception of the world; try to see things realistically.

Taurus

The week will be busy with work. Mandatory tasks will fall on your shoulders, and it is important to find a balance between activity and rest. Do not overload yourself, because the harmony of body and soul will be the key to success.

Gemini

It's time to rest and gather strength. Allow yourself to relax, experience pleasant emotions, and enjoy relationships. This is also a favorable period for luck in love.

Cancer

A very pleasant time for coziness. You will want to be at home more, immerse yourself in a favorite book, and arrange the space around you. Working from home will also be productive, as you feel most protected in your "shell."

Leo

For you, this is an active period. Be open to communication, exchange of ideas, new ideas, and learning. Write down all your ideas, especially on the days of the equinox, as they can come true, especially regarding finances.

Virgo

You need a little rest and inner peace. Be alone, reflect, formulate your desires - now they have great power. Moreover, a solar eclipse will occur in your sign, which makes this period especially significant for life and future changes.

Libra

For you, a responsible time has come. The Sun enters your sign, a new personal cycle begins - the period of solars. You are in the center of attention, energy is rising. It is important not to drown in illusions, but to actively change your life for the better, starting with yourself.

Scorpio

The week will bring tangible tension. You may be irritable, especially in the second half. Do not make important decisions. Focus on finances: analyze, plan, avoid mistakes. It is better to write down your plans and build strategies for the future.

Sagittarius

For you, this week is important for starting new projects and implementing fresh ideas. Build a team, look for allies, because it is in joint work that you will be able to realize big plans. Use the beginning of the week to write down your desires and clear intentions - this will be the foundation for future successes.

Capricorn

For you, a powerful period of new opportunities opens up. This is a time of career growth and great beginnings. You can change your field of activity or get a desired position. At the beginning of the week, it is important to carefully consider your plans, define intentions and priorities - then in the future they will bring success.

Aquarius

For you, a wonderful period of learning, acquiring new knowledge, and expanding your worldview opens up. This could be learning languages, meeting foreigners, or traveling abroad. It is also a good time for spiritual development and studying psychology.

Pisces

For you, a tense period begins. There may be a need to make serious decisions, to take responsibility. Do not postpone important matters, but avoid hasty actions. In the first half of the week, carefully analyze your plans. This is a time of change where you need to weigh the risks to avoid mistakes.

NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky Way15.09.25, 05:27 • 18935 views

Lilia Podolyak

Society
NASA