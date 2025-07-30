$41.790.01
World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: 235 proceedings are being investigated in Ukraine, over 50 people are under suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1124 views

In Ukraine, 235 criminal proceedings regarding human trafficking are currently under investigation. 51 people have been notified of suspicion, 7 have received real prison sentences.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: 235 proceedings are being investigated in Ukraine, over 50 people are under suspicion

On July 30, the world celebrates the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. The Prosecutor General's Office reminded that countering all forms of human trafficking is being strengthened: an Interdepartmental Working Group on Crime Investigation is operating, and almost 300 prosecutors have been appointed for this specialization.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

Details

July 30 marks the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2013 to raise public awareness of this problem and draw attention to the plight of millions of people affected by this crime.

The Prosecutor General's Office stated today that law enforcement agencies are currently investigating 235 criminal proceedings related to human trafficking.

Among them:

  • labor exploitation;
    • sexual exploitation;
      • forced begging;
        • other types of exploitation.

          Since 2021, the Interdepartmental Working Group on the detection, suppression, and investigation of crimes related to human trafficking has been operating, contributing to increased effectiveness in this area. Separately, interdepartmental working groups also operate in regional prosecutor's offices, and almost 300 prosecutors have been assigned to this specialization.

          - writes the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

          As of today:

          51 people were notified of suspicion of committing 75 criminal offenses of this category - this refers to the consideration of cases for the period from the beginning of 2025.

          During the same period:

          • 26 indictments against 31 people for committing 59 criminal offenses have already been submitted to court;
            • 14 criminal proceedings against 14 people have been considered by courts;
              • 7 people received real sentences.

                Addition

                The Prosecutor General's Office urges to report any known facts of human trafficking to law enforcement agencies, and also to seek help in case of threat or suspicion of committing a crime.

                Recall

                In the first six months of 2025, 99 Ukrainian citizens received the status of victims of human trafficking, which is less than 102 people in the same period of 2024.

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                SocietyCrimes and emergencies
                United Nations General Assembly
                Prosecutor General of Ukraine
                Ukraine