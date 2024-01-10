World Bank predicts the worst half of global economic growth in 30 years

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 17162 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 38883 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 31096 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 35401 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111755 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117044 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148911 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142723 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179158 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172793 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 67032 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 77754 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101774 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 67670 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 43446 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 38497 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111714 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289271 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256092 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241079 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 16990 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101795 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148897 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109480 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109306 views
World Bank predicts the worst half of global economic growth in 30 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111447 views

The World Bank forecasts a decline in global growth in 2024. The lowest growth rates are expected in developing countries.

According to the World Bank, the global economy is on track for the worst six months of growth in 30 years. This was reported by UNN with reference to CNBC.

Details

The World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report predicts that global growth will slow for the third consecutive year. In 2024, it will decline to 2.4% from 2.6% in 2023.

In 2025, growth is expected to increase to 2.7%, although the acceleration over the five-year period will remain almost three-quarters of a percentage point below the average of the 2010s.

Risks

It is noted that although the global economy proved to be resilient in the face of recessionary risks in 2023, increased geopolitical tensions will create new short-term challenges. As a result, most economies will grow more slowly in 2024 and 2025 than in the previous decade.

30.10.23, 16:33 • 34814 views

War in Eastern Europe - Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a major conflict in the Middle East could have significant implications for energy prices, which could affect inflation as well as economic growth

- Aihan Kose, Deputy Chief Economist of the World Bank and Director of the Perspectives Group, told CNBC.

The bank warned that without a "serious course correction" the 2020s would be a "decade of lost opportunities.

Regions

However, in the medium term, developing countries will suffer the most, as sluggish global trade and tight financial conditions weigh heavily on growth.

In 2024, the economies of developing countries are expected to grow by only 3.9%, more than one percentage point below the average of the previous decade. By the end of the year, people in about one in four developing countries and about 40% of low-income countries will still be poorer than they were on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, the organization noted.

07.08.23, 03:22 • 591576 views

The Bank's analysts believe that the world is falling short of its goal of making the 2020s a "transformative decade" in the fight against extreme poverty, major infectious diseases, and climate change. However, he added that there is an opportunity to turn the tide if governments act quickly by increasing investment and strengthening fiscal policy frameworks.

By region, growth will weaken most this year in North America, Europe and Central Asia, and Asia Pacific, mainly due to a slowdown in China. A slight improvement is forecast in Latin America and the Caribbean, while more significant growth is expected in the Middle East and Africa.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World

