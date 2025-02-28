Work continues at Chornobyl NPP after drone strike
Kyiv • UNN
At the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the protective shelter of the fourth power unit are being eliminated. The IAEA team confirms that radiation levels remain normal despite the seriousness of the incident.
In the exclusion zone, the liquidation of the consequences of a drone strike on the shelter of the fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant continues. The IAEA team at the site is closely monitoring the situation. This is stated in the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency, UNN reports.
According to the official report of the IAEA, the radiation level at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant remains stable and within normal limits. This is confirmed both by measurements of Ukrainian specialists and independent data from the agency. In order to detect hidden smoldering areas in protective materials, experts use thermal imaging cameras, including those mounted on drones. Water is supplied to the detected areas to extinguish them.
IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi noted that although the incident was serious in terms of nuclear safety, the consequences could have been much worse. "An attack on a nuclear facility should never happen," he said.
Since the incident, the IAEA team has recorded airborne alarms that forced a temporary suspension of operations. At the same time, the presence of drones was recorded in the five-kilometer zone around the plant, including two drones observed over the spent fuel storage facility.
The situation at the Chernobyl NPP remains under close control, and experts continue to work to eliminate all the consequences of the incident.
Recall
On the night of February 14, a Russian attack drone with an explosive device damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The fire was localized and the radiation level remained within normal limits, but the damage to the shelter is considered significant.