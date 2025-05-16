Woodsystems at Design Hall: A New Level of Aesthetics, Technology, and Ukrainian Craftsmanship

$41.540.04
The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia
May 16, 12:03 AM • 17514 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 76089 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 138210 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 92557 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 127275 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 126489 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 171655 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 150601 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340733 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 105148 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

Popular news

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

May 15, 10:13 PM • 38467 views

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

01:06 AM • 27230 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

01:45 AM • 25097 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

02:19 AM • 46476 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 61130 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 138210 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 156202 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 221031 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 286457 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 340733 views
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 43624 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 82315 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 111725 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 145647 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 93957 views
Woodsystems at Design Hall: A New Level of Aesthetics, Technology, and Ukrainian Craftsmanship

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

On May 3–4, the Mystetskyi Arsenal hosted a significant event – Design Hall, which brought together the best representatives of modern Ukrainian and world design.

Woodsystems at Design Hall: A New Level of Aesthetics, Technology, and Ukrainian Craftsmanship

On May 3–4, the Mystetskyi Arsenal hosted a landmark event — Design Hall, which brought together the best representatives of modern Ukrainian and world design. But among the dozens of exhibitors, the Woodsystems exhibition stood out in particular — a vivid example of how modern design can be profound, bold and 100% Ukrainian — the only participant who was not limited to showing individual objects, but presented a large-scale, comprehensive concept of kitchen space, reports UNN.

A separate zone was dedicated to facades — a real gallery of materials and textures that could be viewed for hours. Woodsystems hand-made facades, which have already become the brand's hallmark, impressed visitors with their uniqueness: for the first time, it was possible to see facades made of straw of various shades, colors and patterns, inlaid with semi-precious stones. Among the Woodsystems exhibits that demonstrated a unique combination of craftsmanship and innovation were a selenite facade, patinated brass with engraving, and unique compositions where delicate straw ornaments harmoniously combined with metal.

But the main star of the exhibition was the Woodsystems designer kitchen — an example of functional art that impressed visitors with its scale, details and boldness of solutions. Created from Dover white marble, brought from Namibia, with an accent veneer of ziricote — a rare wood that grows in Central America and Africa and is used in the production of musical instruments and weapons, the Woodsystems designer kitchen was immediately impressive. In combination with natural leather, European oak, large-woven nets, stainless steel details and Italian premium fittings, it became a true ode to impeccable taste.

But beauty is primarily in the details: stone sockets, a natural marble bar that rises with the help of a remote control, drawers with leather rugs, an author's shelf with non-standard geometry — all this is created manually, with attention to every line and texture.

For two days, the Woodsystems exposition, created within the framework of the Design Hall design event, did not go unnoticed — there were constant queues near the stand. A special accent was made on master classes, where everyone could see with their own eyes how Woodsystems hand-made facades made of real straw are made manually — step by step, with skill that is transmitted through touch. The second master class was dedicated to painting branded 3D larks — a symbol of the brand, which has already become a recognizable element of the Woodsystems style of participation in Design Hall.

Guests were also expected to receive pleasant surprises: handmade chocolate, created in the form of custom facades of the brand — an exquisite gift that emphasized attention to detail in everything.

The Ukrainian kitchen brand Woodsystems, known for its author's approach to creating interiors, demonstrated not just a product — it showed a new level of object design, where innovative technologies, unique materials, artistic vision and impeccable implementation are harmoniously combined. And most importantly — all this is created in Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Ukraine
