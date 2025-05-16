Woodsystems at Design Hall: A New Level of Aesthetics, Technology, and Ukrainian Craftsmanship

On May 3–4, the Mystetskyi Arsenal hosted a landmark event — Design Hall, which brought together the best representatives of modern Ukrainian and world design. But among the dozens of exhibitors, the Woodsystems exhibition stood out in particular — a vivid example of how modern design can be profound, bold and 100% Ukrainian — the only participant who was not limited to showing individual objects, but presented a large-scale, comprehensive concept of kitchen space, reports UNN.

A separate zone was dedicated to facades — a real gallery of materials and textures that could be viewed for hours. Woodsystems hand-made facades, which have already become the brand's hallmark, impressed visitors with their uniqueness: for the first time, it was possible to see facades made of straw of various shades, colors and patterns, inlaid with semi-precious stones. Among the Woodsystems exhibits that demonstrated a unique combination of craftsmanship and innovation were a selenite facade, patinated brass with engraving, and unique compositions where delicate straw ornaments harmoniously combined with metal.

But the main star of the exhibition was the Woodsystems designer kitchen — an example of functional art that impressed visitors with its scale, details and boldness of solutions. Created from Dover white marble, brought from Namibia, with an accent veneer of ziricote — a rare wood that grows in Central America and Africa and is used in the production of musical instruments and weapons, the Woodsystems designer kitchen was immediately impressive. In combination with natural leather, European oak, large-woven nets, stainless steel details and Italian premium fittings, it became a true ode to impeccable taste.

But beauty is primarily in the details: stone sockets, a natural marble bar that rises with the help of a remote control, drawers with leather rugs, an author's shelf with non-standard geometry — all this is created manually, with attention to every line and texture.

For two days, the Woodsystems exposition, created within the framework of the Design Hall design event, did not go unnoticed — there were constant queues near the stand. A special accent was made on master classes, where everyone could see with their own eyes how Woodsystems hand-made facades made of real straw are made manually — step by step, with skill that is transmitted through touch. The second master class was dedicated to painting branded 3D larks — a symbol of the brand, which has already become a recognizable element of the Woodsystems style of participation in Design Hall.

Guests were also expected to receive pleasant surprises: handmade chocolate, created in the form of custom facades of the brand — an exquisite gift that emphasized attention to detail in everything.

The Ukrainian kitchen brand Woodsystems, known for its author's approach to creating interiors, demonstrated not just a product — it showed a new level of object design, where innovative technologies, unique materials, artistic vision and impeccable implementation are harmoniously combined. And most importantly — all this is created in Ukraine.