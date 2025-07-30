Women with medical and pharmaceutical education will be automatically registered for military service

Automatic registration of women with medical or pharmaceutical education will be carried out without their personal presence.

This was stated by Taras Melnychuk, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

According to him, the relevant changes have been made to the Procedure for organizing and maintaining military registration of conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists.

The changes provide for the automatic military registration of women with medical or pharmaceutical education.

Military registration will take place without personal presence at territorial recruitment centers and social support centers.

Automatic military registration of women with medical or pharmaceutical education is provided without their personal presence - wrote Taras Melnychuk.

