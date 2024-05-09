Woman wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of enemy air strike

One woman was wounded during an enemy air strike on Zaporizhzhia district. During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 360 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

▪️ The enemy conducted 8 air strikes on Veselyanka, Orikhove, Robotyne.

▪️125 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka.

▪️4 Levadne and Robotyne were shelled by MLRS.

▪️223 artillery shelling was carried out on the territory of Gulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Levadne, Verkhnya Tersa, Kopany and Malynivka.

There have been 50 reports of housing destruction.

