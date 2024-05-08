Occupants strike three times at village in Zaporizhzhia, one wounded

The Russian army struck a village in Zaporizhzhya. According to the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, there is a wounded woman, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Veselyanka village in Zaporizhzhya district three times. A woman was injured as a result of the shelling. Damaged houses and outbuildings - Fedorov said.

