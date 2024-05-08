In Zaporizhzhia Russian troops struck at infrastructure and park, destroyed a fire station: rescuers showed the consequences

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

In Zaporizhzhia Russian troops struck at infrastructure and park, destroyed a fire station: rescuers showed the consequences

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian missile strikes targeted critical infrastructure, civilian areas and a fire station in Zaporizhzhia, causing damage but no casualties. 32 rescuers were engaged to eliminate the consequences.

In Zaporizhzhia Russian troops launched rocket attacks on critical and civilian infrastructure, a fire station was also damaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the liquidation of the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

"In Zaporizhzhya, rescuers eliminated the consequences of Russian missile strikes. This morning, the enemy struck at critical and civilian infrastructure, a garage cooperative, one of the city's parks, and city electric transport. One of Zaporizhzhia's fire stations was also destroyed, with the office space and facade of the building damaged. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured," the SES reported on social media.

Thirty-two rescuers and seven pieces of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian shelling. "The work has now been completed," the SES said.

Russians launch missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia, man wounded in Zaporizhzhia district during Russian air strike08.05.24, 08:17 • 21258 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

