In Zaporizhzhia Russian troops struck at infrastructure and park, destroyed a fire station: rescuers showed the consequences

In Zaporizhzhia Russian troops launched rocket attacks on critical and civilian infrastructure, a fire station was also damaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, showing the liquidation of the consequences, UNN writes.

Details

"In Zaporizhzhya, rescuers eliminated the consequences of Russian missile strikes. This morning, the enemy struck at critical and civilian infrastructure, a garage cooperative, one of the city's parks, and city electric transport. One of Zaporizhzhia's fire stations was also destroyed, with the office space and facade of the building damaged. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured," the SES reported on social media.

Thirty-two rescuers and seven pieces of equipment were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian shelling. "The work has now been completed," the SES said.

