Russians launch missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia, man wounded in Zaporizhzhia district during Russian air strike

In Zaporizhzhya region, Russian troops launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhya yesterday, one man was wounded as a result of an enemy air strike on Zaporizhzhya district, the occupiers fired 299 times in the region, the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to him, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 299 times during the day. 11 settlements were under enemy fire.

Russian servicemen launch missile strikes in Zaporizhzhia - said the head of the RMA.

Also, according to him, the occupants carried out 3 air attacks on Komyshuvakha and Novoandriivka. 99 UAVs of various modifications were sent to Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

14 MLRS attacks hit Gulyaypole, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne. 183 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Orikhove, Gulyaypole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, Malynivka, Pyatikhatky, Fedorov noted.

There were 14 reports of housing destruction.

