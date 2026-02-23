Woman dies after cosmetic procedures in a private clinic in Chernihiv, proceedings initiated

A woman died after cosmetic procedures in one of the private clinics in Chernihiv, the police are investigating the circumstances of her death, a criminal proceeding has been opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv Oblast reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Police are investigating a criminal case regarding the death of a 42-year-old woman due to improper performance of professional duties by medical personnel. A number of expert examinations have been ordered. - the police reported.

Details

As noted, on February 21, while monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a publication stating that "a woman in serious condition was admitted to one of the city hospitals after undergoing an aesthetic surgical intervention in a private medical clinic in Chernihiv."

During further verification, this information, as noted, "was confirmed." "Law enforcement officers found out that the victim underwent an aesthetic surgical intervention in one of the medical centers in Chernihiv. After the operation, the patient was delivered unconscious to one of the city hospitals. After some time, the woman died," the police reported.

Based on this fact, the police are investigating a criminal proceeding under Part 1 of Article 140 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker).

Currently, a number of expert examinations have been ordered as part of the investigation.

