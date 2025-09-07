$41.350.00
01:43 AM • 3986 views
Night attack on Kyiv: apartment building partially destroyed, one person killed, injured reported
September 6, 07:15 PM • 12101 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 36387 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 57069 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 52982 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 44478 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 50075 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 61602 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35549 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 43046 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

An elderly woman died in a shelter in Kyiv during an air raid alert. This happened in the Darnytskyi district during a night Russian attack on the capital.

Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack

On the night of September 7, a woman died in a shelter in Kyiv during an air raid. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

According to medics, an elderly woman died in a shelter in the Darnytskyi district.

- the post says.

It will be recalled that on the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, one person is known to have died and 11 were injured, including a pregnant woman.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced which guarantees 26 countries are ready to provide to Ukraine06.09.25, 21:00 • 2522 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv