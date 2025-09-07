Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack

On the night of September 7, a woman died in a shelter in Kyiv during an air raid. This was reported by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

According to medics, an elderly woman died in a shelter in the Darnytskyi district. - the post says.

It will be recalled that on the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, one person is known to have died and 11 were injured, including a pregnant woman.

