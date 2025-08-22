$41.220.16
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
05:52 AM • 8208 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 18766 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 37458 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 36028 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 44962 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 24219 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 34720 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 72562 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 79569 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Woman attacked singer during street performance in Cherkasy, assailant found - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

Cherkasy police identified the woman who attacked the street singer. Her actions were classified as petty hooliganism, and the case will be transferred to court.

Woman attacked singer during street performance in Cherkasy, assailant found - police

In Cherkasy, law enforcement officers identified a woman who attacked a singer during a street performance. This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast, writes UNN.

Police identified the person who attacked the singer in Cherkasy. The woman swore at the singer and tried to hit her. Police identified the person, and her actions were classified as petty hooliganism.

- reported the police.

Details

The incident became known on August 21 and quickly gained publicity thanks to social media

"While one of the women was singing on the street, another began to insult and attack the singer," the police noted.

The police immediately entered information about the incident into the Unified Register and began an investigation. Subsequently, the attacker's identity was established, and an administrative protocol was drawn up for petty hooliganism (Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

The case will be transferred to court, which will determine the punishment in accordance with the law.

Law enforcement officers emphasized the need to observe public order and respect others. 

Stepan Haftko

