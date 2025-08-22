Woman attacked singer during street performance in Cherkasy, assailant found - police

In Cherkasy, law enforcement officers identified a woman who attacked a singer during a street performance. This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Cherkasy Oblast, writes UNN.

Police identified the person who attacked the singer in Cherkasy. The woman swore at the singer and tried to hit her. Police identified the person, and her actions were classified as petty hooliganism. - reported the police.

Details

The incident became known on August 21 and quickly gained publicity thanks to social media.

"While one of the women was singing on the street, another began to insult and attack the singer," the police noted.

The police immediately entered information about the incident into the Unified Register and began an investigation. Subsequently, the attacker's identity was established, and an administrative protocol was drawn up for petty hooliganism (Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses).

The case will be transferred to court, which will determine the punishment in accordance with the law.

Law enforcement officers emphasized the need to observe public order and respect others.

