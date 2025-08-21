$41.380.02
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 5534 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 13454 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 8734 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 15861 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 39431 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 48465 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 51711 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 75812 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 184414 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
In Kyiv, a man was detained who robbed a woman in broad daylight in Podil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

A 38-year-old Kyiv resident took a bag with documents and two thousand hryvnias from a 45-year-old woman on European Union Avenue. He faces up to ten years in prison for robbery committed under martial law.

In Kyiv, a man was detained who robbed a woman in broad daylight in Podil

Law enforcement officers promptly detained a 38-year-old Kyiv resident who, on European Union Avenue, snatched a bag containing documents and two thousand hryvnias from a 45-year-old woman. He faces up to ten years in prison for robbery committed under martial law. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

The Kyiv police received a report from a resident of the Podilskyi district about a robbery. The applicant stated that she was attacked by a passerby who allegedly asked for help, then suddenly snatched her bag from her shoulder and fled. The bag contained documents and two thousand hryvnias.

Criminal investigation officers identified the attacker within a few hours. He turned out to be a 38-year-old local resident, previously convicted of property crimes. The man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He managed to spend the money on his own needs and threw away the bag.

Investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine – robbery committed under martial law. For the committed act, the man faces up to ten years of imprisonment

- law enforcement officers reported.

Police emphasize the promptness of response and urge citizens to be attentive and careful, especially during martial law.

Stole over 2 million hryvnias from Kyiv residents under the guise of currency exchange: two Kyiv residents will be tried

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Podilskyi District (Kyiv)
National Police of Ukraine
European Union
Kyiv