In Kyiv, a man was detained who robbed a woman in broad daylight in Podil

Law enforcement officers promptly detained a 38-year-old Kyiv resident who, on European Union Avenue, snatched a bag containing documents and two thousand hryvnias from a 45-year-old woman. He faces up to ten years in prison for robbery committed under martial law. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

The Kyiv police received a report from a resident of the Podilskyi district about a robbery. The applicant stated that she was attacked by a passerby who allegedly asked for help, then suddenly snatched her bag from her shoulder and fled. The bag contained documents and two thousand hryvnias.

Criminal investigation officers identified the attacker within a few hours. He turned out to be a 38-year-old local resident, previously convicted of property crimes. The man was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He managed to spend the money on his own needs and threw away the bag.

Investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine – robbery committed under martial law. For the committed act, the man faces up to ten years of imprisonment - law enforcement officers reported.

Police emphasize the promptness of response and urge citizens to be attentive and careful, especially during martial law.

Stole over 2 million hryvnias from Kyiv residents under the guise of currency exchange: two Kyiv residents will be tried