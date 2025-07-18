Stole over 2 million hryvnias from Kyiv residents under the guise of currency exchange: two Kyiv residents will be tried

Two Kyiv residents will face trial for a series of audacious robberies committed under the guise of currency exchange operations. According to the prosecutor's office, the perpetrators lured victims into taxis under the pretext of exchanging dollars at a favorable rate, after which they stole the money. The total amount of damages exceeded 2 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv sent an indictment to the court against two Kyiv residents who posted advertisements on the Internet about currency exchange at a favorable rate and robbed money owners during meetings. - the agency reported.

Thus, one of the victims wanted to exchange 30 thousand dollars. The exchange was supposed to take place in a taxi, where the man was invited to sit, after which one of the accomplices got out of the car with the money, allegedly to get hryvnias from the trunk, and fled.

A woman who wanted to exchange 42 thousand dollars was robbed using a similar scheme. She was offered to sit in the back seat of a taxi to check the money, but this time one of the accomplices snatched only 21,900 dollars from the woman.

"As a result of such actions, the victims suffered damages totaling over 2 million 100 thousand hryvnias. The actions of the accused are qualified under Part 5 of Article 190, Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office added.

