Stole over 2 million hryvnias from Kyiv residents under the guise of currency exchange: two Kyiv residents will be tried

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
11:37 AM • 962 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
10:40 AM • 38800 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
07:05 AM • 72748 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
July 18, 05:41 AM • 76138 views
What is happening with tourism in Ukraine in summer: expert told what format and destinations Ukrainians choose
July 17, 02:31 PM • 267985 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:29 PM • 175526 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 140220 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 10:24 AM • 136015 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 113895 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 512971 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.3m/s
74%
746mm
Popular news
Occupiers received millions of dollars from the sale of seized Ukrainian property in Crimea - ISWJuly 18, 02:05 AM • 85386 views
Night drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: fires broke out, there is destruction and an injured personJuly 18, 02:58 AM • 96240 views
Svyrydenko's Prime Minister's Office gets new chief of staffJuly 18, 05:33 AM • 65723 views
Accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway involving trucks: one lane towards the capital blocked
Exclusive
07:08 AM • 42061 views
New oil price cap, de-SWIFTing, shadow fleet, Nord Stream and Chinese banks: what's in the new EU sanctions package against Russia08:28 AM • 33529 views
Publications
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin10:40 AM • 38857 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 268027 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 201343 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 211537 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 394121 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Robert Fico
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 78841 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 88641 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 203484 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 263116 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 275079 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Nord Stream
The Guardian
Truth Social
FAB-250

Stole over 2 million hryvnias from Kyiv residents under the guise of currency exchange: two Kyiv residents will be tried

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2398 views

Two Kyiv residents placed ads for currency exchange at a favorable rate, and then robbed the owners of the funds. The victims suffered losses totaling over 2.1 million hryvnias.

Stole over 2 million hryvnias from Kyiv residents under the guise of currency exchange: two Kyiv residents will be tried

Two Kyiv residents will face trial for a series of audacious robberies committed under the guise of currency exchange operations. According to the prosecutor's office, the perpetrators lured victims into taxis under the pretext of exchanging dollars at a favorable rate, after which they stole the money. The total amount of damages exceeded 2 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv sent an indictment to the court against two Kyiv residents who posted advertisements on the Internet about currency exchange at a favorable rate and robbed money owners during meetings.

- the agency reported.

Thus, one of the victims wanted to exchange 30 thousand dollars. The exchange was supposed to take place in a taxi, where the man was invited to sit, after which one of the accomplices got out of the car with the money, allegedly to get hryvnias from the trunk, and fled.

A woman who wanted to exchange 42 thousand dollars was robbed using a similar scheme. She was offered to sit in the back seat of a taxi to check the money, but this time one of the accomplices snatched only 21,900 dollars from the woman.

"As a result of such actions, the victims suffered damages totaling over 2 million 100 thousand hryvnias. The actions of the accused are qualified under Part 5 of Article 190, Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the prosecutor's office added.

Media attack over an old case: the prosecutor's office rejected accusations against the Kyiv prosecutor18.07.25, 13:20 • 2514 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9