Media attack over an old case: the prosecutor's office rejected accusations against the Kyiv prosecutor

Reports in Telegram channels and media about the allegedly undeclared property of Kyiv prosecutor Viktoria Honcharova are false and manipulative. The woman, who has been on leave since 2022, became the target of a media campaign after a chance meeting with a person involved in an old case, the capital's prosecutor's office reported, writes UNN.

Details

The agency published its position in connection with the appearance in Telegram channels and on a number of information resources, "including those associated with sanctioned individuals," of reports about the alleged "undeclared property" of Viktoria Honcharova, a prosecutor of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

The disseminated information is untrue, manipulative, and aimed at discrediting both an individual prosecutor and the institution as a whole. We note that Viktoria Honcharova has been on maternity leave since 2022 and is not performing official duties during this period - emphasized the prosecutor's office.

According to available data, this information attack began after Honcharova's chance meeting near her residence with a man who was once involved in a criminal proceeding.

She had exercised procedural guidance in this case back in 2019. This person, as indicated, publicly displayed aggression and used obscene language towards Honcharova.

Since then, false claims have begun to spread in the media space that the prosecutor allegedly owns real estate, vehicles, and land plots. In addition, photos taken near Honcharova's place of residence, as well as personal data of her family, were published online.

We urge media representatives to verify facts before publication and to contact the press service for official comments and additional information regarding the property status of the prosecutor's employee if necessary - added the prosecutor's office.

