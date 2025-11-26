$42.370.10
Witkoff advised Putin's aide Ushakov on how best to talk to Trump about a "peace deal" - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Steve Witkoff, an envoy of the US president, had a phone conversation last month with Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov. He gave advice on how best to present Russia's proposals for a "peace deal" to Donald Trump.

Witkoff advised Putin's aide Ushakov on how best to talk to Trump about a "peace deal" - Bloomberg

US President's envoy Steve Witkoff last month had a phone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov, during which he gave advice on how best to present Russia's proposals for a "peace agreement" to Donald Trump. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a recording of the conversation, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that during the conversation on October 14, which lasted just over five minutes, Witkoff told his Russian counterpart that he deeply respected Putin and that he had told Trump that, in his opinion, Russia had always wanted a peace agreement. The US ambassador mentioned the upcoming visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the US and suggested that Putin talk to Trump before this meeting.

Zelenskyy is coming to the White House on Friday. I will go there because they want me to be there, but I think that if possible, we will have a conversation with your boss before that Friday meeting.

– said Witkoff.

Ushakov asked Witkoff if it would be "useful" for Putin to call Trump. Witkoff answered in the affirmative. He also recommended that Putin congratulate Trump on the peace agreement in Gaza, say that Russia supported it, and that he respected the president as a man of peace.

This would imply that it was a really good call. That's what I think would be great. Maybe he'll tell President Trump: you know, Steve and Yuri discussed a very similar 20-point peace plan, and that might be something that we think could move things forward a bit, we're open to such things.

- noted the American diplomat.

We believe that the participation of European leaders could be beneficial: Zelenskyy on a possible meeting with Trump25.11.25, 21:33 • 1756 views

Ushakov seemed to take some of the advice to heart.

Putin will greet him and say: "Mr. Trump is a true man of peace."

- replied the Russian negotiator.

To this, Witkoff noted that he knew exactly what was needed to conclude a peace agreement.

Donetsk and, perhaps, we will exchange territories somewhere. But I am saying that instead of such talks, let's talk with more hope, because I think we will reach an agreement. The President will give me a lot of freedom and authority to reach an agreement.

- he said.

Ushakov noted: "Good. Sounds good."

The publication adds that this conversation for the first time provides direct insight into Witkoff's recent tactics regarding negotiations with Russia and what appears to be the origin of the 28-point peace proposal that emerged earlier this month, which the US forced Ukraine to accept as the basis of an agreement.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that the initial 28-point peace plan developed by the US was finalized with additional proposals from both sides, and now only a few points remain on which there are disagreements. He added that he hopes to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the near future regarding the peace plan.

US Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll to visit Kyiv this week - OP25.11.25, 23:14 • 1074 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Steve Witkoff
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine