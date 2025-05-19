Without Dovbyk and Mykolenko, but with new players: Rebrov announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team for the tournament in Canada

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 10864 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

12:24 PM • 78228 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 67212 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201806 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 74040 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 67520 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 47831 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 32750 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 96669 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 35716 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3m/s
48%
744mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

May 19, 09:23 AM • 43460 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

May 19, 09:38 AM • 47949 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

May 19, 09:45 AM • 41677 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

May 19, 09:50 AM • 53338 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 85373 views
Publications

Selfish interests rule the world

03:32 PM • 12566 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

01:42 PM • 38781 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 78228 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 201806 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 96669 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

02:25 PM • 17235 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

02:09 PM • 17859 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 85826 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 115819 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 202115 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

Without Dovbyk and Mykolenko, but with new players: Rebrov announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team for the tournament in Canada

Kyiv • UNN

 • 914 views

Serhiy Rebrov has called up 26 players for the Canadian Shield tournament in Canada. Cheberko returns for the first time in 5 years, and Dubinchak, Martynyuk and Mykhailenko also make their debut.

Without Dovbyk and Mykolenko, but with new players: Rebrov announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team for the tournament in Canada

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has announced the list of football players he has called up to prepare for the matches of the Canadian Shield tournament in June, which will be held in Canada. For the first time in 5 years, defender Yevhen Cheberko returns to the national team, and defenders Vladyslav Dubinchak and Oleksandr Martynyuk, as well as midfielder Mykola Mykhailenko, received their debut calls. This is reported by UNN referring to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has announced the list of football players he has called up to prepare for the matches of the Canadian Shield tournament, which will be held in Toronto. The main list includes 26 players, and four more players are on the reserve list

- the statement reads.

Goalkeepers

Rebrov called up three goalkeepers for the June matches: Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica), Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar). Goalkeeper of the Arabian Al-Shabab Georgy Bushchan remained on the reserve list.

Defense

The coach called up Mykola Matviyenko and Valeriy Bondar from Donetsk Shakhtar, Oleksandr Tymchyk from Kyiv Dynamo, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko from Zhytomyr Polissya, Ilya Zabarny from English Bournemouth, Maksym Taloverov from English Plymouth to the defense.

It should be noted that for the first time in 5 years, Yevhen Cheberko, who made his debut for the main team of Ukraine in 2020 in a match against France, returns to the national team, and Vladyslav Dubinchak from Dynamo and Oleksandr Martynyuk from Oleksandria also received their debut calls.

Real Madrid officially signed Bournemouth defender Heysen: Is Zabarny next to leave?17.05.25, 15:12 • 4300 views

Midfield

Rebrov called up Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Vladyslav Kabaev (all from Dynamo), Georgiy Sudakov, Yegor Nazarina, Artem Bondarenko (all from Shakhtar), wingers from Polissya Oleksiy Gutsulyak and Oleksandr Nazarenko, Ivan Kalyuzhny from Oleksandria, Oleksandr Zinchenko from London Arsenal and Oleksandr Zubkov from Turkish Trabzonspor to the midfield.

In addition, Mykola Mykhailenko, a midfielder from Kyiv Dynamo, received his debut call-up.

Forwards

Rebrov called up only one forward - Roman Yaremchuk, who plays for the Greek Olympiacos.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian national football team will take part in the Canadian Shield four-nation friendly tournament in Canada this summer. In addition to Canada, the tournament will also feature the national teams of New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Serhiy Rebrov
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
Canada
Ukraine
Brent
$65.86
Bitcoin
$104,811.70
S&P 500
$5,944.95
Tesla
$337.46
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,234.51
Ethereum
$2,468.40