Without Dovbyk and Mykolenko, but with new players: Rebrov announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team for the tournament in Canada

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has announced the list of football players he has called up to prepare for the matches of the Canadian Shield tournament in June, which will be held in Canada. For the first time in 5 years, defender Yevhen Cheberko returns to the national team, and defenders Vladyslav Dubinchak and Oleksandr Martynyuk, as well as midfielder Mykola Mykhailenko, received their debut calls. This is reported by UNN referring to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has announced the list of football players he has called up to prepare for the matches of the Canadian Shield tournament, which will be held in Toronto. The main list includes 26 players, and four more players are on the reserve list - the statement reads.

Goalkeepers

Rebrov called up three goalkeepers for the June matches: Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica), Dmytro Riznyk (Shakhtar). Goalkeeper of the Arabian Al-Shabab Georgy Bushchan remained on the reserve list.

Defense

The coach called up Mykola Matviyenko and Valeriy Bondar from Donetsk Shakhtar, Oleksandr Tymchyk from Kyiv Dynamo, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko from Zhytomyr Polissya, Ilya Zabarny from English Bournemouth, Maksym Taloverov from English Plymouth to the defense.

It should be noted that for the first time in 5 years, Yevhen Cheberko, who made his debut for the main team of Ukraine in 2020 in a match against France, returns to the national team, and Vladyslav Dubinchak from Dynamo and Oleksandr Martynyuk from Oleksandria also received their debut calls.

Midfield

Rebrov called up Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Vladyslav Kabaev (all from Dynamo), Georgiy Sudakov, Yegor Nazarina, Artem Bondarenko (all from Shakhtar), wingers from Polissya Oleksiy Gutsulyak and Oleksandr Nazarenko, Ivan Kalyuzhny from Oleksandria, Oleksandr Zinchenko from London Arsenal and Oleksandr Zubkov from Turkish Trabzonspor to the midfield.

In addition, Mykola Mykhailenko, a midfielder from Kyiv Dynamo, received his debut call-up.

Forwards

Rebrov called up only one forward - Roman Yaremchuk, who plays for the Greek Olympiacos.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian national football team will take part in the Canadian Shield four-nation friendly tournament in Canada this summer. In addition to Canada, the tournament will also feature the national teams of New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.