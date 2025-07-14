Will the US introduce 500% tariffs for Russia? Trump answered

US President Donald Trump stated that he had "several ideas" for a possible agreement with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, and believes that an agreement should have been reached earlier. Commenting on the idea of imposing 500% tariffs against Russia, he noted that a 100% tariff would be sufficient, and such decisions could be made without the participation of Congress. He stated this at a press conference in the White House, as reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

Regarding potential tariffs against Russia, Trump said that secondary tariffs "can be imposed against Russia without the House or Senate."

When asked about calls for 500% tariffs on the Russian Federation, he replied that "after a certain point, that number doesn't matter," and that "100% tariffs will be enough."

The US President added that he had an idea for an agreement with Russia regarding the war in Ukraine.

"I thought we should have made a deal a long time ago, but it just keeps going and going," he says.

US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very unhappy" with Russia and announced very strict tariffs if there is no ceasefire agreement with Ukraine within 50 days