Will provide protection, proper recovery after captivity: Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a draft law

Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
02:20 PM • 44828 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
02:02 PM • 53958 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 35911 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 50640 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 110033 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM • 63538 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM • 153274 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 150142 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 130853 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
BEB scandal: competition winner Tsyvinsky to undergo polygraphAugust 1, 10:54 AM • 56154 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 59883 views
Previously put forward demands to Ukraine remain unchanged - PutinAugust 1, 11:58 AM • 24416 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 39967 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 39886 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
02:20 PM • 44835 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation02:05 PM • 40410 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
02:02 PM • 53965 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 60409 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 08:17 AM • 110038 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 40380 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 69831 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 147914 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 184019 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 241060 views
Will provide protection, proper recovery after captivity: Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a draft law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a draft law to protect and rehabilitate Ukrainian soldiers after captivity. The assistance will cover illnesses acquired in captivity and will be equated to assistance for illnesses sustained during service.

Will provide protection, proper recovery after captivity: Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a draft law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a draft law is being prepared that will provide protection and proper recovery for Ukrainian fighters after captivity. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, I held a meeting following the meeting with our people who were released from Russian captivity. On Monday, there was a very, very substantive meeting, and many issues: rehabilitation after captivity, guaranteeing all rights, restoring documents, social adaptation. A very sensitive issue is the return of civilians from captivity. Andriy Yermak reported on the decisions that our Coordination Headquarters has already developed, decisions that are already being implemented. A draft law is also being prepared that provides protection, proper recovery after captivity – regarding diseases acquired in captivity. And therefore, it is fair that the assistance should be the same as for diseases acquired during service in the Defense Forces.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on the rehabilitation of prisoners, and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov reported on the preparation of new exchanges.

I hope that all this will succeed, all this we will implement

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on Wednesday, July 30, approved a decision on the mechanism for paying assistance to family members of fallen Ukrainian volunteer servicemen.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Ihor Klymenko
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine