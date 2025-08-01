Will provide protection, proper recovery after captivity: Zelenskyy announced the preparation of a draft law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that a draft law is being prepared that will provide protection and proper recovery for Ukrainian fighters after captivity. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, I held a meeting following the meeting with our people who were released from Russian captivity. On Monday, there was a very, very substantive meeting, and many issues: rehabilitation after captivity, guaranteeing all rights, restoring documents, social adaptation. A very sensitive issue is the return of civilians from captivity. Andriy Yermak reported on the decisions that our Coordination Headquarters has already developed, decisions that are already being implemented. A draft law is also being prepared that provides protection, proper recovery after captivity – regarding diseases acquired in captivity. And therefore, it is fair that the assistance should be the same as for diseases acquired during service in the Defense Forces. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported on the rehabilitation of prisoners, and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov reported on the preparation of new exchanges.

I hope that all this will succeed, all this we will implement - added Zelenskyy.

