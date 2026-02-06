Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sources

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
04:55 PM • 8028 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 13266 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 13732 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 12799 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 16684 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 11635 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 25009 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 17476 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20112 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 65903 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
1m/s
82%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starlink failure paralyzed Russian troop command, causing "friendly fire" - "ATESH"February 6, 12:01 PM • 3160 views
European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leadersFebruary 6, 02:17 PM • 9814 views
Pope Leo XIV called for a truce during the 2026 Winter OlympicsFebruary 6, 02:42 PM • 3246 views
Attack on military TCC in Rivne: unknown individuals helped men escape after military medical commission05:13 PM • 2854 views
Ukrainians warned of power outages on February 7 across the country: what restrictions will apply05:15 PM • 4742 views
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 16685 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 23863 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 25009 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 36073 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 65904 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Denys Shmyhal
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Milan
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhoto05:59 PM • 2142 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 20621 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 23462 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 32632 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 35848 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sources

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has published basic rules for operating alternative power sources. This will help save health, lives, and property during power outages.

Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sources

The Ministry of Internal Affairs spoke about the basic rules for operating alternative power sources during prolonged power outages. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that these tips will help preserve health, life, and property.

Rules for safe use of generators

  • Use only outdoors. Operating indoors can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
    • Protect the device from moisture. The generator must remain dry during operation.
      • Take breaks from work. Do not allow the equipment to overheat.
        • Choose only certified products and always follow the manufacturer's instructions.
          • Limit access of unauthorized persons and animals to the operating device.
            • Do not connect generators to each other - it is dangerous.
              • Store fuel separately from the generator in specially designated containers.

                Recall

                Since the beginning of the year, more than 1200 fires have been recorded due to emergency power grid conditions. Rescuers emphasize the danger of using uncertified devices and overloading power grids.

                Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartment14.01.26, 17:34 • 12205 views

                Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                SocietyHealth
                Technology
                Electricity outage schedules
                Power outage
                Blackout
                Electricity