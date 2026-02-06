Will help save health, lives, and property: The Ministry of Internal Affairs provided key rules for using alternative power sources

The Ministry of Internal Affairs spoke about the basic rules for operating alternative power sources during prolonged power outages. This is reported by UNN.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that these tips will help preserve health, life, and property.

Rules for safe use of generators

Use only outdoors. Operating indoors can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Protect the device from moisture. The generator must remain dry during operation.

Take breaks from work. Do not allow the equipment to overheat.

Choose only certified products and always follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Limit access of unauthorized persons and animals to the operating device.

Do not connect generators to each other - it is dangerous.

Store fuel separately from the generator in specially designated containers.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 1200 fires have been recorded due to emergency power grid conditions. Rescuers emphasize the danger of using uncertified devices and overloading power grids.

