Will help repel Russian offensive near Kharkiv: the Pentagon told what was included in the new arms package for Ukraine

The Pentagon announced the contents of a new package of weapons for Ukraine and emphasized that it is part of efforts to help repel the Russian offensive near Kharkiv, UNN reports.

"Today, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a new assistance package to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs... This package...is part of our efforts to help Ukraine repel Russia's attack near Kharkiv, valued at $275 million. It will provide Ukraine with additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs on the battlefield, such as additional precision-guided strike missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS); artillery shells; air-launched munitions; and anti-tank weapons," the Pentagon said.

Add

The new military aid package , according to the US Department of Defense, includes:

ammunition for HIMARS;

artillery shells of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber;

mortar shells of 60 mm caliber;

tube-launched missiles with optical tracking and wire guidance (TOW);

Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;

high-precision aviation munitions;

small arms and additional ammunition for small arms and grenades;

explosive munitions;

anti-armor mines;

tactical vehicles for equipment recovery;

helmets, body armor and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protection equipment;

spare parts, maintenance and other auxiliary equipment.

"The United States will continue to work with approximately 50 Allies and partners to ensure that Ukraine's brave defenders receive the critical capabilities they need to fight Russian aggression," the Pentagon summarized.

Previously

The US announces a new $275 million arms package for Ukraine.

AddendumAddendum

On May 10, the United States announced that it would provide Ukraine with another $400 million in military aid.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reportedthat the $400 million military aid package announced on May 10 would include, among other things, NASAMS and HIMARS projectiles and new armored vehicles.