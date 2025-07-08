Wildfires in Ukraine burned 383 hectares in a day: there is one fatality and injured

Over the past day, 393 natural fires occurred in Ukraine, most of them in Odesa region, where the fire element claimed one life and left three people injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Over the past day, 393 cases of fire were recorded throughout Ukraine, covering more than 383 hectares of Ukrainian land. - reported the State Emergency Service.

Details

The largest number of fires was recorded in Odesa region - 73 cases, in Mykolaiv region - 39, and in Dnipropetrovsk and Lviv regions - 37 each.

In Odesa region, as a result of dry vegetation fires over the past day, a woman died, and three more people were injured. Meanwhile, in Zakarpattia, more than 1100 such fires have already been recorded since the beginning of the year.

During the extinguishing of fires, rescuers actively use drones: they conduct aerial reconnaissance and monitoring from the air, as in Zakarpattia. This allows for prompt response and assessment of the scale of the disaster.

