Why have bread and meat become more expensive - the NBU's answer

Bread and meat prices in Ukraine have increased due to rising costs of raw materials and labor, the NBU reported, writes UNN.

Rising prices for food raw materials and a further increase in companies' labor costs have led to a more rapid increase in prices for bread and bakery products, as well as meat products - noted in the National Bank.

At the same time, as reported, the rise in the price of oil slowed down slightly under the influence of stabilization of prices in foreign markets, and the increase in supply contributed to a slower rise in the price of individual dairy products.

In general, the growth rate of processed food products in April, as indicated, did not change (17.3% y/y).

