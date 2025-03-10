Why artists and media workers may be denied exit abroad - response from border guards
The State Border Guard Service may deny crossing the border to artists and media workers due to the lack of confirmation of the purpose of the trip. Border guards will contact event organizers to verify the authenticity of invitations.
Due to the lack of confirmation of the purpose of the trip, media representatives and artists may be denied crossing the state border. This was reported by the spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
A separate condition is the confirmation of the purpose of the trip. If it turns out that a person is going to the wrong event for which the Ministry of Culture has delegated the opportunity to cross the border, they may be denied crossing the state border due to the lack of confirmation of the purpose of the trip.
Demchenko also commented on how the State Border Guard Service will verify the truthfulness of the purpose of crossing the border to participate in a specific event, stating that border guards may contact the organizers to clarify whether such an event is taking place and whether the relevant person was invited, and ask the individual what they will be doing abroad.
