White House: Trump and Zelensky will continue to work together to end the war
Kyiv • UNN
The leaders of Ukraine and the United States will continue to cooperate for the sake of peace. Trump called the conversation with Zelensky fruitful, discussing the needs of both countries and the possibilities of negotiations.
The leaders of Ukraine and America will continue to work together to end the war. This was stated by White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt during a briefing, and noted that today's conversation between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy was fantastic, reports UNN.
I repeat what the president said after talking to Zelenskyy. He called their conversation very fruitful. The discussion was based on what they talked about yesterday with Putin. The President tried to bring the Russian Federation and Ukraine to a common denominator regarding their demands and needs
According to her, today Trump and Zelenskyy had a fantastic telephone conversation.
President Zelenskyy thanked President Trump for the productive start of the Ukrainian and American teams... Representatives of both nations have made great progress in the issue of ending the war. The leaders of Ukraine and America will continue to work together to end this war. A long-term peace under Trump's leadership can be achieved... Work continues to bring the process to a ceasefire... Technical issues will be worked out in order to (there was - ed.) a ceasefire
Addition
During the telephone conversation, Trump and Putin emphasized the need for peace in Ukraine, a ceasefire and improved relations between the US and Russia. They agreed on negotiations on an energy truce.
The US and Russia will hold talks on the details of a ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Saudi Arabia.
UNN sources reported that a meeting of the Ukrainian and American delegations is planned in Saudi Arabia tentatively at the end of the week.
On March 15, the President of Ukraine formed a delegation to interact with Ukraine's international partners in order to ensure the negotiation process for achieving a just peace and approved its composition, which is headed by the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak.