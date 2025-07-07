White House rejects accusations of improper staffing of meteorological service in connection with the disaster in Texas

The White House called claims of inadequate staffing of the meteorological service in connection with the large-scale flood in Texas "disgusting." This is reported by NBC News, according to UNN.

Critics accuse the Trump administration of cutting costs.

Donald Trump's administration has already ordered 800 job cuts at the scientific and climate organization NOAA, the parent organization of the National Weather Service (NWS), which forecasts and warns of extreme weather conditions such as floods in Texas. A 30% cut to its budget is also planned, which must be approved by Congress.

According to critics, including many specialists laid off during the cuts, forecasts underestimated the amount of rain. Questions were also raised about what warnings were sent to residents.

Abigail Jackson, White House press secretary, told NBC News that these accusations are a "disgusting" lie aimed at political opponents.

NWS did its job, even issuing a flood warning more than 12 hours before it began - Jackson is quoted by NBC News.

Meanwhile, according to official reports, the number of flood fatalities has reached 82, of which 21 are children. The number is expected to grow. The rescue operation continues.

Recall, the flood hit the state on Friday, July 4. The US National Weather Service declared an emergency for parts of Kerr County after intense rains, with up to 30 cm of precipitation.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social that he declared a state of emergency in Kerr County, Texas, where the flood occurred. According to him, this will immediately provide rescuers with the necessary resources.