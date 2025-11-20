White House: Plan to end war between Ukraine and Russia acceptable to both sides
Kyiv • UNN
The plan to end the war in Ukraine is constantly changing, but US President Donald Trump supports it. This is a good plan for both Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by White House spokeswoman Carolyn Leavitt during a briefing, UNN reports.
Details
The work is ongoing and the plan is constantly changing, but the President supports it. It is a good plan for both Russia and Ukraine, and we believe it should be acceptable to both sides.
She emphasized that the US is working very "hard to implement it," and also that Washington is "conducting constructive negotiations" with Ukraine and Russia "to understand what these countries are willing to do."
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft plan from the American side, which, according to the American side, could activate diplomacy.
Zelenskyy on Thursday informed US Army Secretary Dean Driscoll that he is ready to cooperate with the Trump administration on a new peace plan in Ukraine.