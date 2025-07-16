White House launches investigation into Biden's use of pen for important documents

From December 2024 to January 2025, former United States President Joe Biden certified pardons and commutations using an autopen that reproduces his signature. Now, the White House will conduct its own investigation and review over one million documents signed with such a pen. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

At the initiative of Republicans, former aides to the Biden administration were subpoenaed in a case concerning the former US leader's use of an autopen when signing important documents related to pardons and commutations. This includes some high-profile cases at the end of Biden's term.

In addition, the United States Department of Justice is conducting its own open investigation.

Current US President Donald Trump believes that documents signed with an autopen were approved without the knowledge of his predecessor Joe Biden.

"We were run by an autopen, and nobody knows who was using it. I think it's one of the biggest scandals in the history of our country," he said.

Trump also once again emphasized that Biden allegedly has a "mental disorder" and "doesn't understand what he's doing."

However, Biden himself assured in an interview with the New York Times that he personally made every decision that was signed with the autopen.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the US House of Representatives Committee threatened Joe Biden's doctor with a subpoena over the alleged concealment of the former US president's mental state. Trump suspects Biden that due to mental health problems, the latter could not govern the country, and "someone else" did it instead.