White House Excludes Wall Street Journal from President Trump's Press Pool

The White House excluded the Wall Street Journal from the press pool and deprived it of the opportunity to accompany US President Donald Trump during his upcoming trip to Scotland. This is reported by CNN, informs UNN.

It is noted that when the White House "took control" of the press pool, journalists feared that the Trump administration would use this power to punish news agencies.

First it was the Associated Press, now it's the Wall Street Journal - the media writes.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that this change was made "due to the false and defamatory conduct of the Wall Street Journal," referring to a recent publication about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of pedophilia and organizing prostitution.

The Wall Street Journal or any other news organization is not guaranteed special access to cover President Trump's activities in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and in his private working quarters - Leavitt explained.

The publication indicates that previously the press pool's tasks were formed by the White House Correspondents' Association - an independent group representing the journalistic corps. However, in February, Leavitt took control of the press pool, giving the administration a new form of influence.

United States President Donald Trump sued media mogul Rupert Murdoch and two journalists from the Wall Street Journal. The head of the White House accuses them of defamation over a publication that claims he allegedly sent Jeffrey Epstein - a convicted sex offender - a letter with an obscene drawing.

Trump demands grand jury testimony of Epstein be released