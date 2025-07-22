White House Excludes Wall Street Journal from President Trump's Press Pool

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:47 PM • 17674 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:25 PM • 47390 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 92242 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 54978 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 85030 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 44162 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 50221 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57274 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 52632 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
July 21, 09:08 AM • 47520 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
92%
744mm
Popular news
Massive Russian attack: 500 rescuers eliminated the consequences, the longest fire was extinguished in Kharkiv - for 19 hoursJuly 21, 06:25 PM • 9232 views
Russian strike on Sumy: injured, damaged buildingsJuly 21, 08:29 PM • 7214 views
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense Minister12:40 AM • 7750 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National Police01:01 AM • 5558 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a condition02:11 AM • 3184 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 70422 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 92247 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 85033 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 395378 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 315931 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Turkey
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 114667 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 209406 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 225944 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 223009 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 222962 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Leopard 2
S-300 missile system
Flakpanzer Gepard

White House Excludes Wall Street Journal from President Trump's Press Pool

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

The White House excluded the Wall Street Journal from the press pool, depriving the publication of the opportunity to accompany President Trump to Scotland. White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that this decision was related to the publication's "false and defamatory behavior."

White House Excludes Wall Street Journal from President Trump's Press Pool

The White House excluded the Wall Street Journal from the press pool and deprived it of the opportunity to accompany US President Donald Trump during his upcoming trip to Scotland. This is reported by CNN, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that when the White House "took control" of the press pool, journalists feared that the Trump administration would use this power to punish news agencies.

First it was the Associated Press, now it's the Wall Street Journal

- the media writes.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt stated that this change was made "due to the false and defamatory conduct of the Wall Street Journal," referring to a recent publication about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, who was accused of pedophilia and organizing prostitution.

The Wall Street Journal or any other news organization is not guaranteed special access to cover President Trump's activities in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and in his private working quarters

- Leavitt explained.

The publication indicates that previously the press pool's tasks were formed by the White House Correspondents' Association - an independent group representing the journalistic corps. However, in February, Leavitt took control of the press pool, giving the administration a new form of influence.

Recall

United States President Donald Trump sued media mogul Rupert Murdoch and two journalists from the Wall Street Journal. The head of the White House accuses them of defamation over a publication that claims he allegedly sent Jeffrey Epstein - a convicted sex offender - a letter with an obscene drawing.

Trump demands grand jury testimony of Epstein be released18.07.25, 06:54 • 6516 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Jeffrey Epstein
Scotland
Karoline Leavitt
Air Force One
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9