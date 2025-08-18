$41.340.11
White House adds final touches to Zelenskyy's visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

The White House is finalizing preparations for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit. Ukrainian and American flags have been set up, and the military honor guard has taken its positions.

The White House has put the finishing touches on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

A large Ukrainian flag is placed on one side of the West Wing entrance. The American flag is on the other.

A military honor guard also took positions, its servicemen in uniform lined up along the driveway.

Trump to have an hour-long meeting with Zelenskyy, then another hour with European leaders: White House releases schedule

Julia Shramko

