White cabbage has become cheaper in Ukraine: how much does it cost
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has seen a decline in prices for white cabbage due to an oversupply on the market. Prices range from 15 to 23 UAH/kg, which is lower than last week, but still almost three times higher than last year.
In Ukraine this week, there is a downward trend in prices for white cabbage. This is attributed to an oversupply of products on the market. This is reported by analysts of the project EastFruit, reports UNN.
Details
Currently, prices for white cabbage reportedly range from 15 to 23 UAH/kg ($0.36-0.56/kg), which is on average 16% cheaper than at the end of the previous business week. Market participants explain such a wide price range by different quality characteristics of the vegetables offered.
According to the project analysts, most farms are still actively harvesting, which is why the market supply is growing. At the same time, demand for cabbage remains extremely low. Wholesale companies and retail chains are ready to buy only in small quantities, citing a rather limited shelf life, as most farmers offer low-quality cabbage for sale.
As noted, however, current prices for white cabbage in Ukraine are on average 2.9 times higher than in the same period last year.
At the same time, market participants do not rule out that prices for cabbage will continue to decline in the future due to active harvesting due to improved weather conditions.
As a result, the gradual growth of cabbage supplies to the market will force farmers to continue to lose ground in price if the situation with sales rates does not change.
