Potato prices in Ukraine increased by 19% over a week - analysts

Over the past week alone, the price of these potatoes in Ukraine has increased by an average of 19%. According to producers, the main factor provoking the rise in potato prices was a decrease in yields due to unfavorable weather conditions this summer. This is reported by analysts of the EastFruit project , UNN reports.

Details

Reportedly, the price of potatoes reaches 17-25 UAH/kg, which is 2.8 times higher than last year at this time.

The reason for the rise in potato prices is the increased demand from wholesalers, who continue to buy this product for storage. At the same time, in some regions, harvesting potatoes is somewhat difficult due to heavy rains, which further affects prices.

At the same time, farmers note that due to the drought in the main potato producing regions, there is a very high percentage of substandard products that cannot be stored for long periods of time.

It is noted that major market players are not in a hurry to sell the main volumes of potatoes, as they expect higher prices in this segment in the first half of this season.

