Whims of nature: thunderstorms, hail and squalls up to 20 m/s are expected in Ukraine on Tuesday

On Tuesday, June 3, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, it will be cloudy with clearings in the west of the country. In the afternoon in the western, northern and most central regions, brief rains, thunderstorms, in some places hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s, in Volyn, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions significant rains; in the rest of the territory without precipitation.

Wind is predominantly southwesterly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature ... in the daytime 24-29°, in the south and east of the country up to 32°, in the western regions 19-24° - says the message.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, rain is possible. Air temperature - 26-28°.

World Cider Day and Insect Repellent Day: what else is celebrated on June 3