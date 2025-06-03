Whims of nature: thunderstorms, hail and squalls up to 20 m/s are expected in Ukraine on Tuesday

$41.530.00
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
June 2, 06:59 PM • 25688 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 53486 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 87187 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 98542 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 173012 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 165067 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 162825 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210734 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 214452 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123324 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Trump reacted to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields

June 2, 06:36 PM • 9938 views

Another step towards the European free roaming zone: Zelenskyy signed the law

June 2, 07:39 PM • 8374 views

"Despite Russia's attempts": Sybiha congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her election as President of the UN General Assembly

June 2, 08:44 PM • 10600 views

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

11:33 PM • 4978 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

01:38 AM • 9682 views
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 25688 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 173012 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 337930 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 379922 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 393351 views
50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 130214 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 136768 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 215424 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 155033 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 184173 views
Whims of nature: thunderstorms, hail and squalls up to 20 m/s are expected in Ukraine on Tuesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

On June 3, short-term rains are expected in the western, northern and central regions, in some places hail. The temperature during the day is 24-29°, in the south and east up to 32°.

Whims of nature: thunderstorms, hail and squalls up to 20 m/s are expected in Ukraine on Tuesday

On Tuesday, June 3, переменная облачность is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, it will be cloudy with clearings in the west of the country. In the afternoon in the western, northern and most central regions, brief rains, thunderstorms, in some places hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s, in Volyn, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions significant rains; in the rest of the territory without precipitation.

Wind is predominantly southwesterly, 7-12 m/s. Temperature ... in the daytime 24-29°, in the south and east of the country up to 32°, in the western regions 19-24°

- says the message.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, rain is possible. Air temperature - 26-28°.

World Cider Day and Insect Repellent Day: what else is celebrated on June 303.06.25, 06:30 • 462 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

