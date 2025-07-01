$41.780.14
While peace talks are fruitless, the IMF has identified a negative scenario: war until mid-2026 1 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The International Monetary Fund has updated its negative scenario for Ukraine, assuming the continuation of the war until mid-2026 due to the lack of tangible results from peace negotiations. This anticipates a possible "shock" in the third quarter of 2025, which will affect economic sentiment and infrastructure.

While peace talks are fruitless, the IMF has identified a negative scenario: war until mid-2026

At the same time, experts from the International Monetary Fund also maintain a probable scenario of the end of the war by the end of 2025. But the updated document indicates that the post-war environment remains extremely uncertain.

UNN reports with reference to imf.org.

Details

In accordance with the Fund's policy on lending in conditions of extremely high uncertainty, the Fund's staff updated the negative scenario, leaving the assumption of a more intense war that will last until mid-2026 as the basis.

It is also noted that in the third quarter of 2025, the probability of a "shock" is expected, however, first of all, the scenario "presumes a longer and more intense war compared to the current baseline scenario".

For reference

According to the baseline scenario, which the IMF is also currently considering, Russia's war against Ukraine should end in the last quarter of 2025 - this is the baseline scenario, but its urgency has not yet been completely denied.

Regarding the war, which may end by mid-2026 and the forecast of a "shock".

The shock will have a significant impact on the sentiment of companies and households and the pace of migrant return, as well as cause further large-scale damage to energy infrastructure and power outages compared to the baseline scenario. - says the IMF experts' document on the website imf.org.

In general, the 170-page document repeats in one form or another the thesis that "risks and uncertainties remain extremely high".

The war assumptions underlying the program scenarios remain relevant, as peace talks have yet to yield tangible results, creating both upside and downside risks to the duration and intensity of the war, the IMF experts said in their study.

It is noted that the current program "has limited capacity to absorb any new shocks," including from a longer and more intense war. However, the IMF program "leaves Ukraine sufficient time to implement the reforms needed to restore external viability over the medium term."

Growth forecast for 2025 maintained at 2-3%

The GDP growth forecast for 2025 is maintained at 2-3% y/y, as the smaller-than-expected electricity deficit is largely offset by higher gas import needs due to reduced domestic production capacity and lower agricultural exports, the IMF wrote in its report.

Inflation remains high but moderate, expectations are broadly stable. War-related pressures require additional budget for 2025. Defense spending needs for 2025 have increased, necessitating the additional budget.

The medium-term fiscal path has been revised with a more balanced fiscal adjustment and a changed expenditure structure.

It also concerns "the authorities' determination in policymaking (although it has recently diminished somewhat due to the weakening of the reform momentum in parliament) and contingency planning," the document states.

The international community's commitment to continuing support for Ukraine is supported.

The IMF forecasts that "high defense needs and weaker economic activity will lead to a further increase in the budget deficit in 2025-2026," despite the expected implementation of some corrective measures.

The analytical document also indicates that "the post-war environment remains highly uncertain."

As a reminder,

The International Monetary Fund has revised the EFF program for Ukraine, postponing and adding new structural milestones, while Ukraine is requesting a change in the structure of payments in 2025. All quantitative performance criteria have been met as of the end of March, and the total size of the IMF program remains at $15.5 billion.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomy
Ukraine
