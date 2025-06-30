IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal

$41.640.06
The IMF Executive Board has completed the eighth review of Ukraine's cooperation program. Ukraine will soon receive the ninth tranche of $500 million, which will be used to cover priority budget expenditures.

The IMF Executive Board has completed the eighth review of the cooperation program with Ukraine. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, adding that a ninth tranche of $500 million will soon be received, UNN reports.

We will soon receive the ninth tranche from the Fund worth $500 million. The funds will be directed to cover priority budget expenditures.

- Shmyhal said.

Let's add

As the Prime Minister reported, more than $10 billion has already been received by Ukraine under the EFF program. This is an important contribution to maintaining our resilience and macro-financial stability.

Ukrainian delegation in Washington: IMF will remain with Ukraine regardless of the security situation04.06.25, 03:48 • 3328 views

Grateful to the International Monetary Fund for its unwavering solidarity and support. We work together and in coordination for victory, reconstruction and growth - Shmyhal concluded.

Ukraine and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement on the 8th review of the EFF program29.05.25, 17:33 • 3106 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
