IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
Kyiv • UNN
The IMF Executive Board has completed the eighth review of Ukraine's cooperation program. Ukraine will soon receive the ninth tranche of $500 million, which will be used to cover priority budget expenditures.
We will soon receive the ninth tranche from the Fund worth $500 million. The funds will be directed to cover priority budget expenditures.
As the Prime Minister reported, more than $10 billion has already been received by Ukraine under the EFF program. This is an important contribution to maintaining our resilience and macro-financial stability.
Grateful to the International Monetary Fund for its unwavering solidarity and support. We work together and in coordination for victory, reconstruction and growth - Shmyhal concluded.
