IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal

The IMF Executive Board has completed the eighth review of the cooperation program with Ukraine. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, adding that a ninth tranche of $500 million will soon be received, UNN reports.

We will soon receive the ninth tranche from the Fund worth $500 million. The funds will be directed to cover priority budget expenditures. - Shmyhal said.

As the Prime Minister reported, more than $10 billion has already been received by Ukraine under the EFF program. This is an important contribution to maintaining our resilience and macro-financial stability.

Grateful to the International Monetary Fund for its unwavering solidarity and support. We work together and in coordination for victory, reconstruction and growth - Shmyhal concluded.

Ukraine and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement on the 8th review of the EFF program