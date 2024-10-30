Where to get an umbrella: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Cloudy weather with clearing is expected in Ukraine, with possible rains in the west. The temperature at night will be from -2° to +7°, during the day it will warm up to +10-15°, the westerly wind will be moderate.
Rains are possible in Ukraine today in the west and a number of other regions. The temperature during the day will range from 2° Celsius to 15° Celsius, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, October 30 will be cloudy with clearings. Light rain in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions; no precipitation in the rest of the country.
The wind is mostly westerly, 5-10 m/s.
The temperature at night is 2-7° C, in the eastern and Sumy regions from 3° C to 2° C; during the day 10-15° C.
Weather forecast for the Kyiv region
Cloudy with clearings. No precipitation. West wind, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 2-7°C, during the day 10-15°C. In Kyiv the temperature at night will be 4-6°C, during the day 12-14°C.