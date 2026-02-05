"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter

$43.170.02
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 13548 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 35414 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 20317 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 21317 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 18720 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 12873 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13390 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19556 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 30553 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 17992 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 23093 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhotoFebruary 5, 05:37 AM • 24216 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 22885 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 14403 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 35414 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 56290 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 86370 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 86420 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 125037 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Steve Witkoff
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv
Kyiv Oblast
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 1896 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 10802 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 30828 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 18271 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 17883 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Starlink

"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1916 views

Producer Olena Mozgova shared a touching photo of her husband, musician David Axelrod, who serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He met with their 10-year-old daughter Solomiia.

"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter

Famous Ukrainian producer Olena Mozhova, daughter of the renowned artist Mykola Mozhovyi, shared a warm family moment with her fans involving her husband, who serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Olena's Instagram.

So, Mozhova showed her husband, musician David Axelrod, on her social media, who found time to see his family during his service. In the touching photo, David can be seen in military uniform tenderly embracing his 10-year-old daughter Solomiya, spending precious moments with her. Olena captioned the photo with the words that these are "times when words are superfluous." Followers warmly supported the family of the artist and producer.

By the way, Olena Mozhova previously said that her husband has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Initially, he was in the ranks of the Territorial Defense, and later joined the National Guard. Despite health problems, operations, and long rehabilitations, David continues his service and volunteer activities, which he has been involved in since 2014, consciously choosing to remain in Ukraine.

Olga Kharlan is pregnant for the first time: the Olympic champion shared the joyful news03.02.26, 14:45 • 3074 views

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureUNN Lite
Musician
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine