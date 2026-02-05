"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter

Famous Ukrainian producer Olena Mozhova, daughter of the renowned artist Mykola Mozhovyi, shared a warm family moment with her fans involving her husband, who serves in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Olena's Instagram.

So, Mozhova showed her husband, musician David Axelrod, on her social media, who found time to see his family during his service. In the touching photo, David can be seen in military uniform tenderly embracing his 10-year-old daughter Solomiya, spending precious moments with her. Olena captioned the photo with the words that these are "times when words are superfluous." Followers warmly supported the family of the artist and producer.

By the way, Olena Mozhova previously said that her husband has been serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Initially, he was in the ranks of the Territorial Defense, and later joined the National Guard. Despite health problems, operations, and long rehabilitations, David continues his service and volunteer activities, which he has been involved in since 2014, consciously choosing to remain in Ukraine.

