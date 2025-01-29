“When Ukraine can win a just peace for itself": Zelensky names condition for ending the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war will end when Ukraine is able to win a just peace for itself and Russia is held accountable. Zelensky said this during a meeting with cadets and lyceum students of 18 military educational institutions and defenders of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The moment when Ukraine can win a just peace for itself. There are many things in this. Someone has a different attitude to this. First of all, a just peace must be such that we do not forget all those who are not with us because they gave their lives. There must be fair responsibility for everything that the aggressor state has done. When we have this, when we can guarantee it, then the war will end - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the transition to a diplomatic solution to the conflict is not the final end of the war.

That's what happened to us. You remember, there was a frozen conflict after the occupation of Crimea and part of the Ukrainian east, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It happened and it led to a full-scale invasion. This means that the war was not over. That is why it is very important for us to stand up to the end this time - Zelensky added.

