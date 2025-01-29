ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
“When Ukraine can win a just peace for itself": Zelensky names condition for ending the war

“When Ukraine can win a just peace for itself": Zelensky names condition for ending the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

The President of Ukraine said that the war will end only when a just peace is achieved. According to him, the aggressor must be held accountable for its crimes.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the war will end when Ukraine is able to win a just peace for itself and Russia is held accountable. Zelensky said this during a meeting with cadets and lyceum students of 18 military educational institutions and defenders of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The moment when Ukraine can win a just peace for itself. There are many things in this. Someone has a different attitude to this. First of all, a just peace must be such that we do not forget all those who are not with us because they gave their lives. There must be fair responsibility for everything that the aggressor state has done. When we have this, when we can guarantee it, then the war will end 

- Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the transition to a diplomatic solution to the conflict is not the final end of the war.

That's what happened to us. You remember, there was a frozen conflict after the occupation of Crimea and part of the Ukrainian east, Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It happened and it led to a full-scale invasion. This means that the war was not over. That is why it is very important for us to stand up to the end this time 

- Zelensky added.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat US President Donald Trump's rhetoric about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin negotiating to end the war or face more economic pressure is "fair and honest.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
krymCrimea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk

