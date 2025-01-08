What trucks were bought by Ukrainians in 2024: the top sellers

The new truck market in Ukraine ended last year with growth - sales of new commercial vehicles increased by 14%, reaching 12.9 thousand units. Renault leads the ranking with 3271 vehicles sold, according to the Ukravtoprom association, UNN reports.

Details

"During the last month of 2024, 1354 cars were sold on the Ukrainian market of new commercial vehicles (trucks and special vehicles). This is 24% more than in the previous month," Ukravtoprom reports.

Compared to December 2023, registrations of new commercial vehicles are said to have increased by 17%.

In total, almost 12.9 thousand new vehicles were reportedly added to the Ukrainian truck and specialty vehicle fleet last year, which is 14% more than in 2023.

The TOP-10 brands of the new commercial vehicle market in 2024 included:

RENAULT - 3271 units; CITROEN - 1205 units; MAN - 993 units; FORD - 844 units; SCANIA - 761 units; MERCEDES-BENZ - 625 units; PEUGEOT - 614 units; VOLKSWAGEN - 554 units; IVECO - 545 units; HYUNDAI - 474 units.

