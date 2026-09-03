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What is celebrated on September 3 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2564 views

September 3 marks the founding of San Marino, Skyscraper Day, Australian Flag Day, and National Postal Stamp Day. Churches honor Hieromartyr Anthimus.

What is celebrated on September 3 in Ukraine and around the world

September 3 brings together key milestones in world history—from the founding of the planet’s oldest republic to World Skyscraper Day. On this day, believers commemorate Hieromartyr Anthimus, UNN writes.

World Skyscraper Day

The event is timed to coincide with the birthday of the prominent American architect Louis Sullivan (1856–1924), who is considered the “father of skyscraper construction” and the author of the architectural principle “form follows function.”

The celebration is dedicated to achievements in engineering, construction technologies, and the impact of high-rise architecture on the development of modern megacities—from the first 10-story Home Insurance Building in Chicago to the tallest structures of today.

In Belgrade, the tallest skyscraper was lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to mark Zelenskyy's visit08.08.26, 01:05 • 5874 views

San Marino Republic Foundation Day

The main national holiday of the world’s oldest existing republic, founded on September 3, 301, by the stonemason Marinus (Saint Marinus), who sought refuge from the persecution of Christians by Emperor Diocletian on Mount Titano.

The country celebrates more than 1,700 years of uninterrupted sovereignty with ceremonial processions, a parade in medieval costumes, crossbow competitions, and sessions of the Great and General Council.

Australian National Flag Day

The official date, established in 1996, commemorates September 3, 1901, when Prime Minister Edmund Barton first raised the Australian flag over the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne following a nationwide flag-design competition.

On this day, educational institutions and government agencies study the flag’s heraldic symbolism, including the Southern Cross constellation and the seven-pointed Commonwealth Star.

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Merchant Navy Day in the United Kingdom and Canada

An official day of remembrance for civilian merchant seafarers who died while ensuring logistics and the supply of food and ammunition during the First and Second World Wars.

Postage Stamp Day 

An unofficial international holiday for philatelists, dedicated to the history of the development of postal services and postage stamps.

Welsh Rarebit Day

A traditional British gastronomic holiday honoring rarebit—a hot baked toast topped with a rich sauce made from melted cheese, beer, mustard, and spices.

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The digital date “September 3” in the media space

An unofficial pop-culture phenomenon on social networks and digital media associated with an annual surge of themed internet memes, quotations, and discussions.

Commemoration Day of Hieromartyr Anthimus

According to the new calendar, the Orthodox and Greek Catholic Churches commemorate Hieromartyr Anthimus, Bishop of Nicomedia, who endured brutal torture and was executed at the beginning of the 4th century during the great persecution of Christians by Emperor Maximian, as well as Venerable Theoctistus (a companion of Euthymius the Great and founder of Palestinian monasticism) and Holy Martyr Basilissa of Nicomedia.

According to the old calendar, believers observe the commemoration day of the holy Apostle Thaddeus of the Seventy, who preached the Gospel in Syria and Mesopotamia after the Descent of the Holy Spirit, founded a church community in Edessa, and baptized King Abgar.

In the folk calendar, this day was called “Thaddeus the Flaxman,” as it was considered the deadline for completing the flax harvest, while sunny weather on September 3 according to the old style foretold a warm and dry autumn over the following four weeks.

The beginning of September may be tense: astrologer names key dates for Ukraine30.08.26, 11:01 • 37855 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

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